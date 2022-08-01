US Senate candidates campaign across Missouri as unknown factor still at play





WASHINGTON (Gray DC) — On Saturday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt stood before a crowd of Republican supporters in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, as he sought a U.S. Senate seat. He is conducting several polls in the crowded GOP field. But neither he nor his fellow candidates are letting go, as all are still waiting to find out if they will win former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

An exclusive Gray TV poll, conducted by SurveyUSA, shows that 44% of Republican voters in the state are more likely to vote for a Trump-backed candidate. That same poll showed Schmitt leading for Tuesday’s race with 28% of the vote, followed by former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens with 20%.

Usually, there’s not much you can do to change the course of events at this point. The only big unknown right now is whether former President Trump will try to support this race. He hasn’t given a positive endorsement in this race so far…said Peverill Squire, University of Missouri,…but if he came and supported Schmitt, it would certainly cement Schmitt’s apparent lead. He might be able to help Greitens if Greitens is as close as he seems, but that’s the only kind of outside event that could interfere.

As for Trump’s endorsement, Schmitt said I’d love to have it and we’ve certainly had good conversations with President Trump and (I’m) really the only candidate in this race who’s a real first American fighter. A lot of people talk about a good game, but either give up or they didn’t. And I fought alongside President Trump when he was in power.

Greitens, meanwhile, thinks Trump supporters are with him.

What we have found is that MAGA supporters, patriots, early American supporters, are with us in this campaign, and they will be with us on Election Day, he said.

Cape Girardeau was Schmitt’s scheduled third stop on Saturday after breakfast at Poplar Bluff and meeting at Sikeston. Head to Farmington on Sunday, then move to Washington and Fenton on Monday.

Schmitt told voters he wanted to work for the people.

In this system, we the people are responsible. Right? They are the ruler. And, they can send people there. They can send them home. I think if you keep that in mind and remember who your boss is and why you’re there, you don’t get lost. But, too many people, I think, in DC are doing it, he said.

For Democrats, polls show Trudy Busch Valentine with 40% of the potential vote over second place Lucas Kunce.

Whoever wins the Republican and Democratic ticket for the Senate on Tuesday will face off in November.

