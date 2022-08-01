Legit! Jokowi signs the creation of 3 new provinces of Papua, here they are





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially signed three regulations for the formation of a new province in Papua. The three provinces in question are South Papua, Central Papua and the Papua Highlands. The legal basis for the formation of the three provinces is set out in Law (UU) 14/2022, Law 15/2022 and Law 16/2022. Jokowi signed the three legal umbrellas on July 25, 2022, as quoted Monday (08/01/2022). ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “That the division of territory in Papua should pay attention to the aspirations of the Papuan people to accelerate equity, development, improve public services and public welfare as well as elevate the dignity of the Papuan people, especially to Merauke Regency, Boven Digoel Regency, Mappi Regency and Asmat Regency”, the sound of the considerations of the three rules. The three regulations govern the coverage of the 3 new provinces of Papua. Here are the details: South Papua Merauke Regency

Merauke Regency County of Boven Digoel

County of Boven Digoel Mappi Kabupaten County

Mappi Kabupaten County Asmat District Central Papua Nabiré district

Nabiré district Regency of Puncak Jaya

Regency of Puncak Jaya Paniai District

Paniai District Mimika County

Mimika County Peak District

Peak District Dogiyai County

Dogiyai County Regency Intan Jaya

Regency Intan Jaya Deiyai ​​Kabupaten County Papua mountains Jayawijaya Regency

Jayawijaya Regency Star Mountain District

Star Mountain District Yahukimo County

Yahukimo County Tolikara District

Tolikara District Mamberamo Central District

Mamberamo Central District Yalimo County

Yalimo County Neighborhood Lanny Jaya

Neighborhood Lanny Jaya Nduga Regency This legal umbrella also regulates the investiture and investiture of governor’s officials which will be carried out by the Minister of the Interior no later than six months after the promulgation of this regulation. Previously, three Bills (RUU) for the creation of the New Autonomous Region of Papua were formally ratified during the House of Representatives (DPR) Plenary Meeting on Thursday (30/6/2022). With this, Papua officially has five provinces. The other two provinces are Central Papua and West Papua. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Jokowi: Indonesia is biggest producer of palm oil, ironically hard to get migrants (cha/cha)



