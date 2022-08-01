



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who resigned from the leadership of the ruling Conservative Party, at Bal Kalfat beach in the middle of Ankara to remain on strike. “We are always on your side with Ankrl Boris Johnson” A signature campaign was launched with the slogan. Photography: AA Boris Johnson’s Calf ‘fathers’ yaad evin nnde basn aklamas yapan ‘hemehris’He said they were with him today as well as yesterday. Speaking on behalf of Kalfat Ky Muhtarl, Kalfat Foundation and Kalfat Youth Association, Sinan Karaaa said Kalfat was the hometown of Johnson’s grandfathers and they always supported him, “The fact that he maintained good relations with Turkey during his ministerial term and his sincere dialogue with our president shows that the ancestral lands are precious to him” said. He continued with Karaaa, who said they would also like to sing in Boris Johnson’s home town: “Today, we too show our support for his compatriots, so that we believe that he has carried through and that he does not renounce the presidency and continue his duty. “We are always on your side with Ankrl Boris Johnson” We are launching a signature campaign across Ankara and Turkey with the slogan. grandson of Ali Kemal Boris Johnson is the son of Stanley Johnson, grandson of Ali Kemal, the last Home Minister (Advanced Minister) of the Ottoman Empire. Ali Kemal’s father, Hac Ahmet Rza Efendi, who served as Minister of Education (Education) and Minister of Interior (Advanced Minister) in the governments of Damat Ferit Paa, was born in 1813 in the village of Kalfat at Ankr. ‘evil british’ Known as Ali Kemal, part of the family emigrated to Britain after being lynched in 1922. In an interview with BBC Izbeke in 2005, Johnson asked about Turkish origin, “My father’s grandfather is Trk, but my Turkish side is weak” licensed. On July 23, 2019, Johnson, who was elected leader of the Conservative Party, announced that he had resigned as leader of the ruling Conservative Party on July 7 and would continue his father’s strike until a new leader is elected.

