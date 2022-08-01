Would indicting Donald Trump lead to civil war?





Comment

In the middle of watching the excellent Epoch Times documentary on January 6, I began to wonder, and not for the first time, if we were on the brink of civil war and if an impeachment of Donald Trump by Attorney General Merrick Garland would take us beyond that.

Consciously or unconsciously, this seems to be the ultimate goal of the committee, especially now that it is reported that few are paying close attention to it. Such an act would clearly get that attention, to say the least, in a divided country where the former president has nearly 100 million supporters, many of whom are adamant.

It would also pretty much erase the word unconsciously from the previous paragraph, barely there in the first place.

Michael Anton, of “The Flight 93 Election” fame, wrote in another period essay just days ago, They Cant Let Him Back, which begins, The People Who Really Run the United States of America. America have made it clear that they cannot, and will not allow, if they can help it, Donald Trump to be president again.

He also writes that the anti-Trump hysteria, in the final analysis, is not about Trump.

In effect. This hysteria is about preserving a system almost as far removed from our envisioned original democratic republic as possible and going further, a kind of bureaucratic oligarchy commonly referred to as the administrative state. It’s ultimately about preserving thousands, probably hundreds of thousands and possibly millions, of lifelong ruling class jobs, ups and downs, or jobs tied to them or dependent on them.

The vast majority of these jobs, as many already know and a growing number know, shouldn’t exist. They do nothing to improve the life of the average citizen and in many if not most cases make it worse.

We could even call it Rule-by-Kafka, especially since the advent of COVID-19, the Czech genius having given us the best descriptions of our current existence in works like The Trial and more specifically The Metamorphosis, when a man wakes up to find he has become a cockroach.

Trump was rather naïve early in his administration, unknowingly employing and therefore allowing a surprising number of these Deep State tribunes. No more, if his recent statements are any indication. He seems to want to destroy the administrative state and a positive return to the republic he represents. It is also likely that Governor Ron DeSantis, having observed the situation well, behaves in the same way.

What we may see in the next few months is an impeachment of Trump, based on the committee’s findings of January 6, accompanied, in the weeks that follow, as a palliative, by a kind of impeachment of Hunter Biden who would almost certainly come in the form of settlement. This settlement, given, as Kafka well knew, the behavior of those who control your lives, would include the agreed permanent sealing of documents, including the contents of laptops, possibly their destruction as well, by all parties, by throwing concrete evidence of the Biden family’s legal and arguably treacherous acts, presidential and otherwise, in China, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and everywhere else in the proverbial memory hole.

Would this palliative be sufficient to avoid civil war and make the masses acquiesce?

If there is a civil war, we can blame, in part, Liz Cheney (sort of a descent from Archduke Franz Ferdinand) whose obvious overwhelming motivation, relentless revenge for an affront to her father, would get a nods of understanding from Sophocles and Euripides, who both wrote magnificent plays “Electra”.

Watching the documentary also reminded me of more than a decade when, for PJTV, I went to Stanford University to film a lecture by historian/classicist Victor Davis Hanson, well known to almost every reader here. I remember Victor saying something obviously true that I had never thought of before that made me feel a bit stupid that war was the basic human condition and that we were having a time of peace or exceptionally rare semi-peace.

That the current war in Ukraine is relatively contained matches Hanson’s observation.

But will it last?

So, to channel Herman Kahn of thermonuclear warfare fame, maybe it’s time to think about the unthinkable. Thomas Jefferson certainly did when he wrote in a letter to James Madison, I contend that a little rebellion now and then is a good thing, and as necessary in the political world as storms are in the physical.

He also wrote in a letter to William Smith: God forbid we should be 20 years without such a rebellion

Of course, those were the days when weapons were just bows and arrows compared to what we have today.

War has a way of sneaking up on you. As Leon Trotsky is reputed to have said, You may not be interested in war, but war is interested in you. This quote from the famous communist is often repeated because, unlike much of his propaganda, it rings true.

Events spiral out of control. Think what an insane moment in history it would appear if Liz Cheney’s fury at Trump insulting her father over the Iraq War turned out to be the starting point for a second American Civil War. (Insane, but straight out of Greek tragedy.) And yet, where would the January 6 committee be without the cover of Liz, the putative Republican? Would it even exist?

The Second American Civil War may have already begun with the arrests of Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon for their refusal to speak with the committee. These are initial shots through the arc. Bannon’s relationship with Trump has been ambiguous at times, but Navarro was his virtual right-hand man, indispensable in the way he dealt with China.

Moreover, the two most recent Democratic administrations seem to have prepared such an internal struggle by appointing the so-called awakeners to the highest ranks of the military. It makes no sense if you think of our well-armed adversaries in China and Russia, who must have rolled their eyes in unspeakable joy at such a strategy, even more so after the debacle in Afghanistan. What a gift from what was once the strongest military in the world.

But if you think about it in terms of civil war, if you think that the real concern of our current government is internal, it begins to calculate, just like the recent activities of our Department of Justice, the FBI, the CIA, etc

Which side the army would be on is definitely an unthinkable Kahn-style question. It is also difficult to answer. Traditionally, the military would side with the people, especially since its ranks are usually made up of the young working class. But given much of his leadership, it would likely be split, although it’s unclear by what percentages. A war within the military is a distinct possibility. Likewise, there would be wars among the police.

Anyway, given that it wouldn’t be as much of a North-South war as the first one since many red enclaves exist in blue states and many blue enclaves, especially in cities, exist in states red and as more families themselves are torn apart, everything is unpredictable.

Perhaps it is time to think more seriously about an American separation that separates intelligently, as heartbreaking as it is to contemplate. Maybe if we separate, we can learn to live together, at least after a while. Israelis and the Arab world are getting closer. (Yes, they have a common enemy in Iran, but still…)

Either way, Civil War II is gruesome to behold, with potentially more corpses than the first time around, when around 620,000 men died. It was out of a paltry population of 19.2 million. We are currently well over 300 million. Do the math and add women who would now be more likely to be participants, and the numbers are pretty mortifying to calculate.

Continuing to think the unthinkable, doing this Kahn thing, unfortunately also involves considering the end result, if we are to be complete in any way.

Thinking about that driving through central Tennessee the other day to visit a friend who lives in a rural area, looking at the endless farms with the strong men and women working the land, we can call them without shameless Les Patriotes, I knew they would win in the end, bitter as that would be. They are pious, they are brave, they would persevere, and they are already armed and know how to use those weapons well.

After all, if we’re just Kafkas’ cockroach, cockroaches have been around for at least 300 million years and show no signs of extinction.

The opinions expressed in this article are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of The Epoch Times.

Follow

Roger L. Simon is an award-winning novelist, Oscar-nominated screenwriter, co-founder of PJMedia, and now editor-in-chief for The Epoch Times. His most recent books are The GOAT (fiction) and I Know Best: How Moral Narcissism Is Destroying Our Republic, If It Hasn’t Already (non-fiction). He can be found on GETTR and Talk @rogerlsimon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theepochtimes.com/would-the-indictment-of-donald-trump-lead-to-civil-war_4634053.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos