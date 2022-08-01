She will, won’t she? The fallout from the Pelosis Taiwan conference

Cabinet Nancy Pelosis announcement Sunday that the Speaker of the United States House will visit Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and South Korea this week. But no mention of Taiwan.

This does not necessarily mean that she is ignoring her previously announced intention to visit the self-governing island of 24 million people claimed by China. The stopover was perhaps excluded of his itinerary finalized anyway due to security issues following threats from Beijing and the coldness of the Pentagon and the White House.

Why did she want to visit? Mainly on principle. Pelosi has long been one of Beijing’s toughest critics in the US Congress, questioning Chinese policies on Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet. Years ago, she even unfurled a banner marking China’s brutal 1989 crackdown in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

The American speaker also has a kindred spirit in Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, whose democratic values ​​and liberal policies mirror her own. And the US-China relationship has deteriorated so badly in recent years that supporting Taiwan today is a pretty bipartisan thing to do.

Challenges. Pelosi, second in line for the presidency, would be the most senior US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years. But when Republican Newt Gingrich visited in 1997, China’s warnings weren’t taken as seriously as last week, when Xi Jinping told US President Joe Biden that Washington shouldn’t toy with it. fire on Taiwan. (Previously, Biden had said the US military thought the trip was not a good idea.)

To back up Xi’s warning, China launched live-fire military drills across the Taiwan Strait on Saturday, and Chinese state media even suggested shoot down the Pelosis plane.

While most of these actions are just bluster, it’s unclear what China will actually do next.

Let’s just say something happens and Pelosi can’t visit Taiwan anymore. What would be the practical implications? asks Derek Grossman, a senior defense analyst who monitors the Indo-Pacific security space for the RAND Corporation.

If it cancels, China would feel emboldened to continue its coercion against Taiwan and against US interests elsewhere in the relationship. For Grossman, this is quite serious, but the cost is not extraordinary.

The biggest risk is if she goes through with her original plan.

In this case, Grossman says China will respond with actions such as military exercises and perhaps other measures such as recalling their ambassador, halting military talks, or implementing economic sanctions against the United States and possibly Taiwan as well.

The Xi factor. Pelosis Taiwan’s speech marks a big headache for the Chinese president, who is having a pretty terrible year so far due to the economic downturn caused by his zero-COVID policy. And it’s coming at the worst possible time, just weeks before Xi is supposed to secure a norm-defying third five-year term as top Communist Party boss in the fall.

Xi has tried to distract from China’s sluggish economy by shining his patriotic and national security credentials. This explains his shameless attitude for suppressing the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong and the Uyghur minorities in Xinjiang.

Doing nothing if Pelosi lands in Taipei would be the complete opposite of the direction Xi’s tough Taiwan policy has taken recently. Chinese Air Force incursions into Taiwan’s air defense zone have intensified and the massive buildup of its navy has led some US military planners to conclude an invasion of Taiwan could happen before the end of the decade.

Since Xi is unlikely to break down, the United States National Security Council issued a very reassuring statement the day after Xi’s phone call with Biden, saying there is no need to come to blows if Pelosi goes to Taiwan because Americas strategic ambiguity stance on relations with the island has not changed.

American domestic politics. China hawk Mike Pompeo, the former Secretary of State and likely Republican 2024 presidential candidate, is already to complain that Biden has been bullied by Chinese propaganda and that a Pelosi pullout would be bad for business by securing the trust of friends and allies in the Indo-Pacific.

The fact is that playing Taiwanese politics is a very risky game with China. And a miscalculation on either side could trigger the invasion of the island by the largest standing army in the world. Surely Pelosi knows that Pompeo?