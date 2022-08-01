The ‘Trump Effect’ Has a Big Impact on the Perceived Ideology of Republican Candidates, New Research Shows





Supporting or opposing former President Donald Trump has a causal effect on the perceived ideology of Republican candidates, according to new findings published in American Politics Research. The new study indicates that pro-Trump Republicans tend to be rated as more “conservative” than anti-Trump Republicans, even when political issues are held constant.

“I’ve been interested in ideological labeling since the first day I started graduate school,” said study author Karyn A. Amira, an associate professor of political science at the College of Charleston. “When Donald Trump became president and started acting in ways contrary to traditional conservatism (e.g. starting trade wars and being friends with autocrats like Putin), I had to know what effect it would have on the ideological label.”

“There are many ways to do this, but two other researchers named Hopkins and Noel gave me a starting point. In their study of legislators’ perceptions of ideology, they noticed that members of Congress like Ben Sasse — who openly criticized Trump — were seen as more left-wing than their very conservative voting records would dictate. The opposite was true for openly pro-Trump congressmen like Lindsey Graham. He was seen as more conservative than would dictate. his relatively moderate voting record. I took it from there and developed their work.

In the new study, 416 adults recruited on the Prolific platform read the profile of a (fictitious) Republican candidate who was launching a national campaign for the US House of Representatives. Participants were randomly assigned to one of three conditions: the profile described the candidate as a Trump supporter, as a Trump critic, or did not mention Trump (the control condition). In all three profiles, the problematic positions of the candidates were exactly the same.

After reading the profile, participants were asked to place the candidate on a 7-point ideology scale ranging from extremely liberal to extremely conservative. Amira found that the candidate in the control condition had an average ideological rating of 4.85, between “moderate” and “rather conservative”.

As expected, the candidate was seen as more conservative when described as a Trump supporter and less conservative when described as a Trump critic. But being a Trump supporter had a stronger effect on perceived ideology than being a Trump critic. Being a Trump supporter moved the candidate almost one unit (0.77) in a conservative direction, while being a Trump critic moved the candidate only 0.38 units in a liberal direction.

The results demonstrate that “there is a ‘Trump effect’ in the way people perceive the ideology of politicians right now,” Amira told PsyPost. “Republican politicians who openly embrace Donald Trump might be perceived as more ‘conservative’ than they actually are. The opposite can be said for Republican politicians who oppose Trump – they might be seen as more liberal than they actually are. My study shows it’s causal, meaning there’s something unique about supporting or opposing Trump that affects this perception.

Interestingly, political participation and political knowledge did not seem to have a significant impact on the results. Participants who were highly engaged and knowledgeable about politics were no different from those who were less engaged and less knowledgeable.

The researchers also asked participants if they thought the Republican candidate held any other positions that weren’t mentioned in his profile. Compared to the control candidate, participants thought the pro-Trump candidate was more likely to believe in voter fraud, support funding for a border wall and ICE agents, oppose COVID guidelines , to oppose experienced politicians, to support an aggressive police force and to support the Russian government.

“It’s hard to know exactly what’s driving this ‘Trump effect’. It could be that anyone who ‘cheerleaders’ for Trump is automatically seen as more conservative since Trump is a Republican and Republicans tend to be conservative” , Amira said.

“It could also be that people who ‘push’ for Trump are supposed to have other positions on issues similar to Trump’s, such as being tough on immigration. Perhaps that issue is now assumed to be “conservative” and that is what drives the perception. I test these possibilities a bit in the paper, but the conclusion is not definitive. There is still a lot to discover.

The study was conducted in May 2022, prior to public hearings held by the US House Select Committee into the January 6 attack.

“Since Trump lost in 2020, Republicans like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger have come out very publicly against Trump as members of the January 6 committee. A few other Republicans voted to impeach him. Once the data is available, we need to examine how Americans view the ideology of these legislators,” Amira noted.

“In theory, Liz Cheney should be seen as very conservative, because she holds quite conservative positions (and tries to preserve democracy). But since she has been widely critical of Donald Trump, it could affect how people view his ideology. She and Kinzinger will be an excellent further test for this line of research.

The study, “Donald Trumps Effect on Who is Considered ‘Conservative'”, was published on July 7, 2022.

