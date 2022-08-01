Even critics appreciate Narendra Modi BJP’s government’s handling of the economy

The BJP said on Sunday that the decisions taken by the Narendra Modi government to manage the economy have proven to be correct, even its critics acknowledge this.

BJP spokesman Syed Zafar Islam claimed that even critics of the government “appreciate” its policies.

His comments came a day after former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said India was not facing the kind of problems that have plagued Sri Lanka and Pakistan. India has adequate foreign exchange reserves and its external debt is also relatively low, he said.

Islam said: “The world has recognized that India’s economy is not only on track, but also running at a rapid pace. As the world struggles with inflation and other headwinds, India’s economy is strong.

“Those who criticized us changed that to appreciation,” he said.

Rajan has often in the past raised concerns about the government’s economic and social policies.

Apart from having an adequate exchange rate, India is also doing well on various macroeconomic indicators including balance of payments and current account deficit, the BJP spokesperson said, adding that the leadership of the inflation, including that of food, is also now heading down.

Addressing an event in Raipur on Saturday, Rajan said India’s future lies in strengthening liberal democracy and its institutions as this is key to achieving economic growth.

He also warned against majoritarianism.

(PTI)