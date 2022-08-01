SEE: Trump mocks Biden, claims he has dementia in savage post





Former President Donald Trump accused President Joe Biden of having dementia rather than a rebound COVID-19 infection in a reverse ‘cure’ post on his Truth Social platform that sparked a wild rant sunday.

The former president began by trolling his successor on the social media site about his new diagnosis. The sarcastic overture drove Trump down a rabbit hole, joking that Biden was “considering moving, part-time, to one of those fine nursing homes in Wisconsin” before rehashing his grievances against the 2020 election and to reiterate his debunked accusations of widespread fraud.

TRUMP THREATENS SUPPORT AGAINST RESISTANT WISCONSIN REPUBLICAN DECERTIFIED MOVEMENT

“Joe Biden’s second episode of Covid, sometimes referred to as the China Virus, was unfortunately misdiagnosed by his doctors. He has dementia instead, but is thankfully recovering well,” Trump wrote. “Joe is considering moving, part-time, to one of those beautiful retirement homes in Wisconsin, where almost 100% of the residents have miraculously, for the first time in history, had the strength and energy to vote even if those votes were cast illegally.”

“Get well soon, Joe!” he added.

Trump then directed his anger at Wisconsin officials whom he considers insufficiently loyal for failing to support him in his efforts to reverse his election defeat.

Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again on Saturday, going through the phenomenon experts call a Paxlovid rebound.

The president came out of isolation on Wednesday after testing negative for the virus and following a five-day course of Paxlovid, Pfizer’s antiviral treatment. White House physician Kevin O’Connor said in his Saturday announcement that Biden had increased the frequency of his testing because of the risk of the infection rebounding. Biden continued to test negative Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning and Friday morning, but the virus reappeared Saturday morning.

He showed no symptoms of the rebound infection.

