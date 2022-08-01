Visit of President Joko Widodo to Japan





biem.co – After a three-hour flight from Beijing, President Joko Widodo and Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo and their entourage arrived at Haneda Airport, Tokyo, Japan, early Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 12:30 a.m. local time (WS). The President and Ms. Iriana then proceeded to the hotel where they were staying in Tokyo and continued their working visit into the morning. President Joko Widodo conveyed several things which became an agreement with the Prime Minister Kishida Fumio during his meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office of Japan on Wednesday morning, July 27, 2022. The two leaders agreed to enhance trade and investment cooperation between the two countries. We agree that the IJEPA amendment protocol can be finalized and signed at the G20 summit in Bali next November, President Jokowi said in a joint press statement after Of the reunion. In particular, President Jokowi asked Japan to provide support to reduce tariffs on several products, including tuna, bananas and pineapples, and market access for mango products. In the investment sector, President Jokowi welcomes a number of new Japanese investments in Indonesia, and appreciates the projects completed on time, as well as the invitation of other new Japanese investments in various fields. Some of the strategic projects I forwarded to expedite their completion include Jakarta North-South Phase II and East-West Phase I MRT, West Papua Industrial Zone, Patimban Port Expansion and Toll Road access to Patimban, and we also discussed cooperation commitments for the continuation of the Masela gas project, the president said. President Jokowi also encouraged the support of new Japanese science and technology to support several strategic projects in Indonesia, including the downstream of natural raw materials, the development of electric cars and motorcycles, as well as the health sector and food. In particular, I call on Japan to support the acceleration of the achievement of the goalnet zero emissionsIndonesia through advocacyinnovative technologylike technologyhydrogenand ammonia, explained the president. In his statement, President Jokowi also proposed more intensive cooperation to send Indonesian workers to Japan. The president hopes for Japan’s support in preparing workers who will work in Japan. At the end of his remarks on regional and global issues, President Jokowi expressed his gratitude for Japan’s support for Indonesia’s G20 chairmanship to make a significant contribution to global economic recovery. For the Indo-Pacific region, next year Indonesia will chair ASEAN and Japan will chair the G7. We will continue to coordinate in formulating the priority agenda of the presidency in order to further contribute to peace and prosperity in the region and in the world. Thank you Prime Minister Kishida, see you at the G20 summit in Bali, President Jokowi concluded. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Kishida said in his statement that Indonesia is a strategic partner of Japan. Since his visit to Indonesia at the end of April, Prime Minister Kishida said he was happy to meet to exchange openly and this is proof of the close relations between the two countries. “We will use President Joko Widodo’s visit today as an impetus to strengthen relations with Indonesia, as we will commemorate 65 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries,” Prime Minister Kishida said. Publisher: Irvan HQ

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.biem.co/read/2022/08/01/92454/presiden-joko-widodo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos