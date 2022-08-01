Politics
The Johnsons celebrate their wedding at the estate of a Tory donor
Boris and Carrie Johnson celebrated their wedding at the large Cotswolds estate of a major Tory donor with guests including loyal loyalists Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries.
The outgoing British Prime Minister and his wife welcomed family and friends to 18th-century Daylesford House to celebrate their nuptials in a wider circle, after the pandemic forced them to curtail the festivities last year.
The three-time groom’s 81-year-old father Stanley Johnson and his sister Rachel Johnson were there to mark his final wedding, while Australian actor Holly Valance was also seen entering the estate.
Political allies who were also pictured arriving included Tory Lord Zac Goldsmith and Tory MP John Whittingdale, as well as Cabinet colleagues Mr Rees-Mogg and Ms Dorries.
There were questions about whether defectors from Mr Johnson’s government would be dropped from the guest list, with former health secretary Sajid Javid being one of those not spotted.
Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and current Foreign Secretary Liz Truss missed the party as they were campaigning to replace Mr Johnson.
A likely less welcome guest was anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray, who stood in a road near the wedding venue with a giant banner reading ‘corrupt Tory government’.
Ms Truss, on a campaign visit to Bromley, defended Mr Johnson for hosting the lavish celebrations at a time when millions are saddled with ballooning bills.
Asked if the Prime Minister should focus on such crises facing the country instead of celebrating, she told reporters: “I think he has the right to enjoy his day off. wedding, and I wish him, Carrie and the whole family the best.”
The event was held under a huge white marquee on the extensive landscaped grounds of Daylesford House in Gloucestershire.
The Grade I listed mansion is owned by Anthony Bamford, chairman of construction equipment manufacturer JCB, who has donated millions to the Tories.
This week, staff were seen moving in and out of the bunting-topped tent amid apparent preparations for the party.
Guests were able to relax on hay bales and benches placed outside the marquee and eat and drink from barrels and small tables while enjoying the view of vast meadows and orchards.
Mr and Mrs Johnson originally planned to hold their wedding party at the Prime Minister’s official country residence, Checkers, Buckinghamshire.
These plans have led to suggestions that Mr Johnson wanted to stay on as caretaker prime minister in part to see this through, although this has been denied by Downing Street.
They reportedly sent reservation cards for a celebration on July 30, before deciding to change venue.
The couple tied the knot in a low-key private ceremony at Westminster Cathedral last year, held in secret, in front of a small group of family and friends.
This was followed by a reception in the gardens of 10 Downing Street with a limited number of guests due to coronavirus restrictions.
Mr and Mrs Johnson were known to be planning to hold a bigger celebration this year after restrictions were relaxed.
Mr Bamford is covering at least part of the cost of the party, the Mirror reported, citing unnamed sources.
It is not the first time that Mr Johnson has had the backing of the JCB chairman.
The Tory peer has backed his 2019 leadership bid, with Mr Johnson tearing down a wall with a JCB excavator at the Staffordshire factory in a stunt to demonstrate he can ‘get Brexit done’.
Mr Bamford’s wife, Carole Bamford, set up the upscale organic farm in Daylesford, with a chain of shops selling her produce across London.
Mr Johnson is said to have received food from the Daylesford farm shop worth an estimated 12,500 during the pandemic, although Downing Street said he paid the cost of all the food for ‘own consumption’.
Asked about the wedding celebrations, No 10 declined to comment on the ‘private matter’.
