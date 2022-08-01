Imran Khan orders Punjab MPAs to prepare for upcoming elections





PTI Chairman Imran Khan chairs a meeting of party MPs in Lahore. -Courtesy of PTI Lahore Imran Khan says he was aware of those playing cat and mouse with the party. Said that the AMPs are preparing for the next elections. Imran Khan has given Dr Yasmin Rashid two weeks to complete the party reorganization process, say sources.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Sunday he was aware of those playing cat and mouse with the party, but he would not name anyone at this time and ordered party members to prepare for the upcoming elections, reported The News.

The PTI leader addressed a meeting of Members of the Punjab Assembly (MPA), urging them to prepare for the general elections, which could be announced in six to eight weeks.

Sources said Imran Khan gave Dr Yasmin Rashid a two-week ultimatum to reorganize the party in the province.

Separately, former Prime Minister Imran Khan met with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi at the Chief Minister’s Office on Sunday and discussed issues of mutual concern, political situation, Punjab’s administrative affairs and law and order situation.

Measures to help the inhabitants of the province were also discussed during the meeting.

Imran Khan praised Elahi and his son Moonis for the complete eradication of an unconstitutional and illegal government in Punjab. The CM praised the political prudence of Imran Khan for having firmly and resolutely defended his legitimate point of view against political defectors. He said effective measures were being taken to maintain law and order in the province during Muharram.

Imran called for all possible efforts to bring maximum relief to the people of Punjab. He called for further accelerated relief activities in areas affected by rain and floods. The CM said financial support of Rs8 lakh was given to heirs of deceased persons.

According to a source, Imran Khan and Pervaiz Elahi discussed the formation of the provincial cabinet and other issues. Several names from the coalition parties PTI and PMLQ have been shortlisted for the Punjab cabinet portfolios, the sources added.

It has been learned that Raja Basharat could get the portfolio of justice ministry, education from Murad Raas and health department from Yasmin Rashid, while Hashim Jawan Bakht’s name has been finalized for the finance department. Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, Hafiz Muhammad Mumtaz, Samiulllah Chaudhry, Sardar Asif, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Yasir Humayun Raja and Taimur Khan Bhatti will also get ministerial positions. Also, Muhammad Abdullah Warraich, Muhammad Rizwan, Sajid Ahmed Khan, Ahsanul Haq Chaudhry and Khadija Omar will be added to the provincial cabinet as ministers.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan said it is time for the justice system to focus on notorious offenders and criminal elites. Presidents of prominent bar associations across the country held a special meeting with PTI President Imran Khan and paid tribute to his foresight and Tehreek-e-Insaf’s efforts to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law in the country.

On this occasion, deep concern was expressed at the hate campaign against SC judges by the ruling political alliance. The meeting also discussed various dimensions of cooperation for the survival and stability of the Constitution and democracy.

Imran said the rule of law was key to the national development agenda. Tehreek-e-Insaf has been active in politics for 26 years for justice and equity, the PTI president said. He noted that on March 8, the price of one dollar was 178, which has now reached 250. The question is who is responsible for this.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan also asked Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar and former Provincial Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht to spearhead the Ehsaas program and implement it swiftly in Punjab. The former prime minister regretted that the Hamza Shahbaz government in Punjab halted the program, which was supposed to help poor families. He said they had neglected the important program aimed at the welfare of the poor and impoverished segment of society.

Imran insisted on the advancement of the Ehsaas program, which was not only recognized in Pakistan but also internationally. Dr. Sania briefed Imran Khan on the implementation of Ehsaas program in Punjab.

Meanwhile, the ruling coalition in the Punjab Assembly passed a unanimous resolution calling for the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sultan Sikandar Raja. The resolution also demanded the resignation of all members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and called for a new formation of the commission. The resolution also demanded an immediate election in the country. The resolution also condemned the ousting of the “legal government” of the PTI by an international conspiracy. “The political situation in the country has become uncertain because of this plot,” the resolution reads. He said “imported government” had ruined the economy and inflation was setting new records.

Meanwhile, newly elected Vice President Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi was sworn in from his office by PA President Sibtain Khan. In addition, the House also passed the Repeal and Revival of Punjab Provincial Assembly Secretariat Services Bill 2022 for the second time.

