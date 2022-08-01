Bill Clinton Attacks Donald Trump: Here’s What He Said





A former president shot another former president when asked a question on a late night talk show.

What Happened: During an appearance last week on The Late Late Show With James Corden, former President Bill Clinton was the featured guest.

The economy, international relations and extraterrestrials were among the key topics the duo discussed.

Corden also asked Clinton to participate in a segment called Ask a President, in which members of the public and staff posed questions to the former president.

The show, which aired on Paramount Global’s CBS PARA PARAA, saw Clinton respond to what makes a good leader, which plant-based milk is best and whether we could see a female president.

Clinton answered yes that we will probably see a female president, a Latino president and a gay president in the next few years.

Clinton also shared that he drinks almond milk, but vodka is his favorite plant drink.

For a question about fictional presidents, he replied: I like Tony Goldwyn, I like Martin Sheen, I like Michael Douglas, I like Harrison Ford and Morgan Freeman and Donald Trump.”

last night on the @latelateshow:

who is your favorite fictional president?

bill clinton: tony goldwyn, martin sheen, michael douglas donald trump. pic.twitter.com/SxC6bvEBIa

diane-jefferson (@dianejeffersonc) June 16, 2022

Related Link: 2024 Presidential Election Betting Odds: Are Donald Trump Or Joe Biden The Current Favorites

Why it matters: Trump was the 45th President of the United States In the 2016 election, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton, wife of Bill Clinton.

There’s a long-running feud between Hillary Clinton and Trump, which likely led to Clinton’s comments on the late night talk show. The rest of the names Clinton chose portrayed presidents in movies or TV shows.

Hillary Clinton has ruled out another bid for the US presidency Neither Trump nor current President Joe Biden, the last two presidents, have announced their intentions for the 2024 election, but both are expected to run.

Trump-owned Trump Media & Technology Group is pushing to become a publicly traded company with an ongoing SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC.

Photo: Anthony Correia (Clinton) and Evan El-Amin (Trump) via Shutterstock

Original publication: 2022-06-21

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.benzinga.com/news/22/06/27804646/bill-clinton-takes-a-shot-at-donald-trump-heres-what-he-said-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos