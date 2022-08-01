Imran calls on PTI MPAs to prepare for elections – Pakistan





LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf President Imran Khan on Sunday urged the party leadership and parliamentarians in Punjab to prepare for the upcoming general elections.

The leadership came in separate meetings with various party leaders, including provincial party leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid, former leader Shafqat Mahmood and Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid, as well as with MPAs from six divisions of the Punjab.

The meetings were held at the Punjab Chief Ministers Office, where he previously met Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi and praised them for ousting an unconstitutional and illegal government. from Punjab.

Some PTI leaders have quoted the party chairman as saying the announcement of general elections could be made within two months as deteriorating economic conditions could bring the incumbent federal government to its knees, making it difficult for him to govern. the country.

Praises Elahi for ousting illegal government

Therefore, he said, all party cadres should be ready for the goal instead of being caught off guard.

He also ordered Dr. Rashid to complete the organizational set up of the party in the province so that the workers could be mobilized by the local leadership when needed.

At the CM’s office, Mr. Khan previously discussed the political situation, Punjab administrative affairs and law and order with Mr. Elahi. Former federal minister Moonis Elahi was also present at the chief minister’s office during the meeting.

The Chief Minister hailed the political acumen of the PTI leader for firmly and resolutely defending his views against the political thieves as the two sides discussed the political situation and administrative affairs in the province.

Measures to help the people of Punjab were also discussed at the meeting, according to a press release.

Mr. Khan also met with Dr. Sania Nishtar and former provincial minister Hashim Jawan Bakht. The first asked them to restore and work quickly on the Ehsaas program in Punjab.

He denounced that the previous government of Punjab had ended this program intended to help poor families.

On this occasion, Dr. Nishtar presented a report to Mr. Khan regarding the implementation of the Ehsaas program.

Posted in Dawn, August 1, 2022

