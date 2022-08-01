Xi urges his United Front army to step up operations in Taiwan, Hong Kong and overseas countries





As U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi backtracks on her decision to travel to Taiwan during her Asia-Pacific visit, Chinese President Xi Jinping has upped the ante. According to sources, speaking to the United Front Department of Labor on Saturday, Xi urged the Communist Party and its members to encourage and cultivate “patriotic forces” as well as supporters in Taiwan, Hong Kong and other countries. Overseas states where China wants to assert its dominance. Excerpts from the speech published by Chinese state media showed Xi stomping on the front foot and explicitly asking his party employees to increase China’s strength. “We should strengthen the building of patriotic forces overseas, cultivate and develop the strength of those who know China and are willing to befriend China, and promote exchanges and mutual learning of cultures and Chinese and foreign civilizations,” Xi said. The Chinese president further praised his United Front Army and illustrated its importance. “The United Front is becoming increasingly important in safeguarding [Chinas] national sovereignty, security and development interests. In building a full-fledged modern socialist country and realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, the role of the United Front is even more important. In the past, the United Front has been described by Xi Jinping as his secret “magic weapon”. The operations of most United Front members are covert and extend beyond the Middle Kingdom. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Chinese United Front. Why is Xi taking such an aggressive stance? As widely reported by WION, last week Xi spoke with US President Joe Biden and, in clear and concise terms, made it clear that Taiwan is an integral part of China. Soon, the White House toed Xi’s line by issuing a statement: “On Taiwan, President Biden stressed that US policy has not changed and that the United States firmly opposes unilateral efforts. aimed at altering the status quo or undermining peace and stability across Taiwan. Detroit.” Read more: “Those who play with fire will perish”: Xi Jinping warns Joe Biden against Taiwan Additionally, Nancy Pelosi released an official statement in which her trip to Taiwan was unconfirmed. Pelosi’s office said, “The trip will focus on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region” without mentioning Taiwan. (With agency contributions) WATCH WION LIVE HERE:

