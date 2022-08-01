The sweet summer of Boris Johnson’s farewell | International

The still British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has decided to enjoy the last weeks in power without complexes while the Conservatives elect a new leader. If anyone expected a president forced to resign after an in-government rebellion to show restraint and seek public redemption in the face of accusations of lying about parties during the Downing Street lockdown, they met a Johnson enjoying the sweet goodbye summer

This weekend, at the lavish mansion of a millionaire Conservative Party donor in the Cotswolds, a prosperous English countryside area that has long acted as a magnet for big fortunes, the British leader staged, 14 months late , the big party that pandemic restrictions had prevented when, in May last year, he married his third wife, Carrie Symonds, with whom he has two children.

Photos of preparations for the reception, which was expected to draw between 150 and 200 people on Saturday, showed a large marquee erected on the four-square-mile estate of Daylesford House. The location, the exceptionality of the Grade I house (a seal of exclusive real estate in the United Kingdom) and even a heart-shaped orchard gave the Johnsons the celebration that the coronavirus had deprived them of. The rural enclave was not the first choice, however: the celebration was planned at Checkers, the holiday residence of British leaders in the English countryside, but, with the invitations sent out, the couple had to find an alternative to the scandal caused by their suitor using the official household for such personal purposes after the Prime Minister was forced to resign on July 7.

In the institutional sphere, optics matter, also for Boris Johnson, although just ten days after publicly admitting that his time, like the patience of his party, was exhausted, he found the courage to summon more of a hundred at Checkers Sunday .of people for his farewell. According to British media, hamburgers and luxury sparkling wine circulated in abundance among the participants, a mix of ministers and friends of the first. the same day An emergency meeting was being held to coordinate the response to the heat wave that was sweeping Europe. From the executive, they insisted that there were enough senior officials at the meeting.

In his twilight as an executive, Johnson didn’t miss the chance to enjoy the more rewarding aspects of the office. Thus, in mid-July, we saw him having fun in the cockpit of a Typhoon fighter plane, of which he even took the controls in mid-flight, when he went to give a speech at the Farnborough Air Show . And he took the opportunity, just a few days after his resignation, to register and upload a video on social networks in which he dares to joke with the internal riot he has just been the victim of: I let you imagine who I would like to send into orbit in space.

The post appears to point to Michael Gove, whom he sacked amid the political storm as up to 60 senior civil servants left the government. As one of the most influential members of his cabinet and one of the most veteran of successive executives conservatives since 2010, Gove had let Johnson know his time had come. The Prime Minister had not forgotten that in 2016 he sabotaged his first attempted assault on the leadership and, amid a cascade of resignations, he abruptly ended it.

The decision did not change his luck, already condemned, but it showed that if he had to leave, he would do it in his own way, as Parliament had the opportunity to verify before the summer recess. The Prime Minister rejected the no-confidence motion that the Labor opposition wanted to debate and promoted a vote of confidence in his own executive and vindicated his management at the head of what he described as one of the most more dynamic in modern times. And he proclaimed that he had made the right decisions. Only two days later he said goodbye to the House of Commons with the famous phrase of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character in the film Terminator II: Goodbye, baby. And in his resignation speech at the gates of Downing Street, he brazenly threw the darts at Tory MPs who were hastening his downfall: We have already seen how in Westminster [la sede del Parlamento britnico] the herd instinct is strong, and when the herd moves, it moves.

One of the candidates for his succession, the former Minister of Economy Rishi Sunak, is marked by the label of traitor which earned him to be one of the resigners who triggered the fall of his opponent, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Liz Truss, who remained in government. As the primary process continues, with the intention of appointing a new leader on September 5, some 14,000 Conservative Party members are believed to have signed a petition in favor of keeping Johnson as leader. The initiative’s promoter, Peter Cruddas, a member of the House of Lords and a Tory donor, argues that during a lunch with Johnson at the Checkers residence he told her he wanted to stay on and make headlines Bill. the next elections.

His entourage has denied that the Prime Minister is flirting with the idea of ​​​​staying and the big unknown now is his immediate future. The first question is whether to decide to imitate some of his predecessors, like Tony Blair or David Cameron, and leave his chair as soon as possible. Johnson’s shadow will be lengthened for whoever replaces him at 10 Downing Street, and this week headlines like the The telegraph of the daya conservative bible, speculated on his potential promotion to NATO Secretary General.

From what he has leaked to his acolytes, Johnson remains convinced that the responsibility for the riot which prompted his resignation has nothing to do with him and maintains that those who forced his departure violated the will of the 14 million people who had voted. Tory in the 2019 general election.

