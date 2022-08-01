Gulf state paid Imran Khan to derail CPEC, says Fazl





Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman – Reuters/File Maulana Fazlur Rehman claims Imran Khan was paid by a Gulf state to derail CPEC. Said that the CPEC was more than just a road, but a complete economic package. Times revealed the true face of PTI.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed on Sunday that former Prime Minister Imran Khan had been paid by a Gulf state to derail the CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) and sink the port of Gwadar.

The JUI-F leader told the media after attending a jirga of tribal elders from the North Waziristan district that the PTI had destroyed the country’s new economic pillars. China’s investment is one such pillar, he said, adding that CPEC is more than just a road, but a comprehensive economic package.

“Gwadar is the second largest deep water port in Asia. Some countries felt threatened by Gwadar. It would have been the most useful port for trade. The PTI has caused serious damage to the project,” he added.

Fazl said the Financial Times article revealed the true face of PTI. The money given to the Abraaj Group also included a huge share of a Gulf state, which was aimed at sinking the Gwadar port project, he alleged.

“Now we can see that the depth of the sea has reduced to just 11 feet,” he said.

Fazl said the PDM, upon coming to power, in fact accepted the challenge it faced. He said the government would give a detailed briefing to the PDM on the country’s economic situation on Tuesday and Wednesday and ministers had been called to the meeting for that purpose. After that, a strategy would be developed for economic stability, he added.

Fazl said the ruling alliance would field a common candidate in the by-election for all the seats that became vacant due to the resignations of PTI MPs. He said the 2018 general election runner-up would be the PDM’s unanimous candidate in the by-elections.

He urged his party activists to campaign effectively for the by-elections so that the PTI can no longer enter parliament. JEW activists should consider all candidates of constituent parties of the PDM as candidates of their own party and carry out a strong electoral campaign in their favour, he added.

He brushed off reports of alleged differences between the parties that make up the PDM.

“Look, the PDM leaders met for the first time after coming to power. They must have expressed their opinions during the meeting. But these opinions cannot be called differences. The meeting unanimously decided to hold the elections on time and the government will complete its term,” he added.

Fazl said the PTI government had pushed the country into a quagmire and it was not an easy task to pull it out of the mess.

“They made such deals that I can show you statements from PTI officials, who said they sold out the country,” Maulana noted.

The PTI leaders used to say during the last days of their reign that they had mortgaged the country to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he claimed.

“If we hadn’t taken over the government and ousted the PTI from the corridors of power, the country would have split into pieces,” he said.

The head of JUI-F suggested that the government draw up short-term projects for economic recovery and the well-being of the people. “For long-term projects, we should wait for the next government,” he added.

Fazl expressed serious concerns about targeted killings in North Waziristan. He said a number of JUI-F leaders, social workers and others have been killed so far. He said there were no execution warrants in the southern districts and the targeted killers roamed free.

He said the Uthmanzai tribe sit-in was still going on. “I would raise the matter with the prime minister when I meet with him this week,” he said.

The JUI-F chief said gas had been explored in North Waziristan and urged the government to provide gas to the locals first and local elders should be part of survey teams for the natural gas exploration.

