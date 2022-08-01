Turkey asks Finland to help prosecute resident who insulted Erdogan





Turkey has asked the Finnish government for help in prosecuting a man living in Finland accused of defaming Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by posting derogatory photos and statements on social media. The Turkish government made the request shortly after the two countries signed a ‘memorandum of understanding’ as part of Turkey’s deal to allow Finland and Sweden to join the EU alliance. NATO. Part of the deal includes extradition requests for people in Finland and Sweden suspected of being linked to terrorism. The man accused of defaming Erdogan is not on this list, according to broadcaster Yle reports. The man, who lives in the city of Tampere, is accused of insulting Erdogan by posting disparaging images and comments on the Facebook social media platform in 2016. Turkey has previously tried to extradite the man but the request was rejected in 2021. The man, a Finnish-Turkish dual citizen who has lived in Finland for several decades, has been on trial in Turkey since late 2016, but Ankara is now asking a Finnish court to summon the man in the case for a hearing . Outraged: Turkey on the warpath over new Charlie Hebdo cartoon Erdogan https://t.co/UJ9eryKHPH — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) October 28, 2020 Turkey’s previous requests have been rejected by Finnish courts on the grounds that aiding the Turkish prosecution would not be compatible with principles of human rights and freedoms. The Pirkanmaa District Court said last year that while the man’s social media posts could be considered vulgar, his chances of a fair trial in Turkey were slim due to the political nature of the case. ‘deed. This request is not the first time that Erdogan and his government have demanded criminal prosecution for those who insulted the Turkish leader. In 2016, Turkey demanded criminal prosecution by German comedian Jan Bhmermann about a vulgar poem recited on the comedian’s television show Neo Magazin Royale who attacked Erdogan. After the poem was broadcast, the Turkish Consulate in the Netherlands also called on Turks to also report any insult heard about Erdogan. In Turkey itself, insults to the president are subject to criminal prosecution, with journalist Sedef Kabas remanded in custody earlier this year for allegedly insulting Erdogan. In total, tens of thousands of people have been prosecuted under the law, including children as young as 12. Turkey Erdogan warns against freedom of expression, says social media is a threat to democracy https://t.co/czCayEygL6 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) December 12, 2021 @TomlinsonCJ Follow Chris Tomlinson on Twitter ator email atctomlinson(at)breitbart.com.

