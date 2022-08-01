Ivana Trump’s golf course burial could help Donald Trump get tax relief





Seth Wenig/AP

Former US President Donald Trump plays the Bedmister course where his first wife Ivana is buried at the LIV Golf Invitational on Thursday.

Burying former US President Donald Trump’s first wife, Ivana Trump, at his own golf club could also help him secure some much-sought tax relief on the course.

Ivana Trump, who died at 73 after a fall at her Manhattan New York home in mid-July, is the first known person to be buried at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Property taxes in New Jersey are notoriously high, but cemetery grounds are exempt from all taxes, duties, and assessments.

The Guardian reports that Ivana Trump’s grave therefore had “beneficial tax implications” for a Trump family trust that owns the golf business.

According to documents released by ProPublica, the Trump Family Trust previously sought to designate a nearby property in Hackettstown, New Jersey, as a nonprofit cemetery corporation.

Brooke Harrington, a sociology professor at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, tweeted that she had looked into claims that Ivana Trump’s resting place could also benefit her ex-husband’s tax planning from beyond the grave. .

Lilli Strauss/AP

Ivana Trump died after falling down the stairs at her home in mid-July.

Folksits a trifecta of tax evasion. Property, income and sales tax all eliminated, Harrington wrote. It came after photos of Ivana Trump’s unique modest plot near the first tee on social media sparked questions about why Donald Trump would choose the spot.

Bedminster was last week the venue for the Saudi-backed LIV golf tournament and was the focus of protests by some families of victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States.

US public radio station NPR reported in 2012 under the online title Fairway to Heaven that Trump planned to build himself a mausoleum on the property, sparking local objections. This proposal was later extended to a cemetery that could hold over 1,000 possible graves.

That plan was later scrapped and replaced with the design for a 10-plot private family cemetery in the same location, then further refined into a proposed 284-plot commercial cemetery, the station reported.

In recent years, Trump has kept quiet about his plans for where he would be buried or cremated. In 2007, then 60, he told the New York Post that the Gold Course Mausoleum was a rational choice.

It’s never something you like to think about, but it makes sense, he told the newspaper.

It is such a beautiful land, and Bedminster is one of the richest places in the country.

