Boris Johnson’s successor has three big reasons to be happy

A winter slump looms, but it's not all bad news for Britain's next leader

Content of the article (Bloomberg) This is the final story in a six-part series on the political and economic landscape facing Britain’s new Prime Minister.

Content of the article Boris Johnson leaves his successor a monumental set of problems. The UK is grappling with an energy crisis, runaway inflation, strikes across multiple industries and a healthcare system caving in under the pressure of huge waiting lists. Then there is Brexit. While Johnson hopes to be remembered as the statesman who pulled Britain out of the European Union, the matter is far from over, with a dispute over Northern Ireland looming to start a trade war with Brussels. Read more in the series: 150% energy price shock awaits next UK leader

Content of the article In a series of articles over the past week, Bloomberg has examined these challenges. But it’s not all catastrophic. The next occupant of Downing Street who according to the polls is likely to be Liz Truss will take charge of a country with many assets. So here are three reasons why the new Prime Minister will be happy when he takes office in September. The economy is remarkably stable All major economies suffer from inflation and stagflation from stagnant growth and Britain is no exception. However, the UK has three pillars supporting the economy which have left it remarkably stable. The country entered the crisis healthier than many of its G-7 peers. The UK is alone in the group to have reduced its overall debt burden since 2016, and its deficit is lower than that of any of the United States, France and Italy. That gives suitors looking to replace Johnson some leeway to offer tax cuts, but not on the scale that Truss might like.

Content of the article Second, the benchmark FTSE 100 index is up 0.6% this year, in contrast to the Dow Jones Industrial Averages’ 10% drop and the Euro Stoxx 50 index’s 14% drop. Many of the largest companies in the UK benchmark are banks, energy companies and mining companies which have all benefited from rising interest rates and the high price of oil, gas and other commodities raw. It also helps many FTSE companies to earn a large proportion of their overseas income in dollars. (A stronger dollar has the effect of inflating earnings reported in pounds.) Read more: UK consumers added another $35 billion to their savings at the end of 2021 Finally, British families have accumulated savings during the pandemic which will help to cushion the blow of rising inflation. By the end of last year, households had amassed more than $190 billion in excess cash. This money is not evenly split between households, some families are facing severe hardship, but that means many have a useful buffer when inflation bites.

Content of the article Capital gains London’s $500 billion economy suffered less than other regions at the start of the pandemic and has since recovered more strongly. The capital’s GDP is now back above its pre-pandemic level, a feat shared only with Northern Ireland. Also, life in London seems to be improving. More office workers have embraced remote working than in other cities, avoiding the inconvenience of peak hours and giving families a better work-life balance. Travel across the city was also boosted by the opening of the Elizabeth line. Young adults are more likely to get on the property ladder after flat prices fell 11%, and in terms of the cost of living in general, London could be much worse, a recent survey by Mercer said it was only the 18th most expensive city in the world.

Content of the article The City of London, meanwhile, has retained its status as one of the world’s leading financial centres. It is Europe’s most attractive destination for foreign direct investment in financial services, according to EY. It remained at the top of the Schroders Global Cities Index this year and was second only to New York in the Z/Yens Global Financial Centers Index. The pound in your pocket The labor shortage is at its worst in living memory and prices are rising at the fastest rate in 40 years. This gives employers headaches, but has also proven to be a boon for wages. At any other time, the salary increases offered to some employees would be breathtaking. In finance, the median salary jumped 10% over the past year, well outpacing the pace of inflation. Wage growth in construction and business services such as accounting is not far behind.

Content of the article Workers eager to jump ship are getting the biggest pay rises, and the outlook for graduates is the best it’s been in years. Job search site Adzuna estimates that university graduates entering the job market this year can expect 7% more to do the same job than in 2021. The number of vacancies has climbed by 59% , with employers turning to graduates to meet their staffing needs. For the first time, there are now more vacancies than unemployed people available to fill them, tipping the balance of power in the labor market. Companies have increased welcome bonuses, pay levels and all sorts of perks in an effort to attract staff. A loss of foreign workers, long-term illnesses and an increase in the number of people taking early retirement mean the workforce is now smaller than it was before the pandemic.

Content of the article However, there are signs that the pressure may be easing. In the three months to May, the number of people not working and looking for work fell by almost 150,000 and employment jumped. This suggests that the cost of living crisis is convincing people to return to work. If the trend continues, the Bank of England may begin to worry less about labor market tensions driving up inflation. Johnson’s successor is still likely to face a painful winter as millions battle a once-in-a-generation cost of living crisis. But many of the factors driving the crisis are international in nature and are expected to abate over time. This time next year, the next Downing Streets incumbent could be looking at a very different economic situation.

