Trump lawyers ‘quietly’ planning criminal charges





Donald Trump’s lawyers are preemptively preparing a legal defense against Justice Department criminal charges as lawyers for the former president grow concerned their client could be prosecuted for his role in trying to overturn the charges. 2020 elections.

Members of the ex-president’s legal team have already begun considering strategy and potential defenses, according to three people familiar with the matter and written submissions reviewed by Rolling Stone. Trump himself was briefed on the potential legal defenses on at least two occasions this summer, according to two of the sources.

That effort intensified after former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified in June before the House committee to investigate on Jan. 6.

“Members of Trump’s legal team are quietly preparing, in case charges are laid,” said a person familiar with the matter. “It would be professional misconduct not to do so. do it [former] the president’s lawyers believe everything Cassidy said? No… Do they think the Department of Justice would be wise to charge him? No. But we’ve gotten to a point where if you don’t think criminal charges are at least somewhat likely, you’re not serving time. [former] the best interests of the president.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. Official Trump spokespersons did not respond to requests for comment on this story.

In their preparations, Trump’s team discussed strategies that involve blaming Trump on his advisers for efforts to overturn the election, the three sources said, reflecting a broader push to find a fall-guy. – or fall-guys. “Trump received terrible advice from lawyers who some would argue should have or should have known better,” one of the sources with knowledge of the recent discussions told Trumpland. “An ‘attorney’s opinion’ defense would be important.”

Other potential strategies include First Amendment-based defenses and the right to petition the government on a political grievance. Such arguments are considered internally as potential defenses against charges related to the “false voter” scheme.

Federal prosecutors have questioned former Vice President Mike Pence’s aides about Trump’s involvement in his campaign’s efforts to present lists of these bogus voters, The Washington Post reported last week. After Trump lost the election in November, his campaign and supporters recruited the fake voters to proclaim that Trump was the recipient of their state’s Electoral College votes. The effort was aimed at giving an air of legal legitimacy to Trump’s voter fraud conspiracy theories, as well as pressuring battleground state officials to declare him the winner. The effort failed, but it has since caught the attention of prosecutors, not just at the Justice Department, but in swing states where Republicans have been collecting bogus voter lists.

If the Justice Department comes with charges, Trump’s current team has acknowledged that it would have to bring more legal firepower to handle the historic legal defense. “You would need to have a real heavyweight at the top [of the legal team] for something like that, but right now nobody knows who it would be,” a Trump adviser said.

Some of Trump’s top legal and political advisers doubt Attorney General Merrick Garland is willing to press charges. Biden’s pick for the attorney general job has long been seen as a consummate institutionalist, wary of the unintended consequences or precedents that might arise from criminally indicting a former president.

“I think criminal prosecution is possible. Whether or not they are advised is a more difficult consideration for the country,” Ty Cobb, a former top White House lawyer for Trump, told Rolling Stone in June. “Possible for Trump and [Mark] Certainly meadows. And for others, including lawyers, who have fraudulently engaged in formal proceedings or investigations.

Criminal charges against a former president would mark the first time in American history that a former president has been prosecuted for crimes committed in office. A Nixon-era Justice Department memo, reiterated under President Clinton, stated that presidents should not be charged while in office. But how a prosecution of a former president could legally take place remains unclear, given the lack of precedent, and would invite constitutional challenges ending up in the Supreme Court.

Trump also seems keenly aware of the backlash that could come from a federal indictment — and tells his supporters it could be politically advantageous. Earlier this year, the former president told fans at a rally in Texas that if prosecutors prosecute him, “we’re going to have in this country the biggest protest we’ve ever had…in Washington, DC, in New York, Atlanta and elsewhere.”

Trump has this gathering of repeated versions of that line to confidants and longtime friends, including at occasional rallies this summer, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said. “He says,” the source recalls, “it would make the crowd bigger at [Jan. 6] seem small in comparison.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-lawyers-planning-for-charges-1390669/

