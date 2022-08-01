Taiwan off route, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi kicks off Asia tour





New Delhi: After a week of heightened US-China tensions over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosis’ potential trip to Taiwan, it appears she will not be visiting the island nation, which Beijing considers part of its territory. . Pelosi, America’s third most powerful politician, is reportedly planning a visit to Taiwan as part of her tour of the Indo-Pacific region which officially kicked off. spear Sunday. Taiwan was absent from the Pelosis itinerary, which mentioned other Asian countries like Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan. Speaker Nancy Pelosi is leading a Congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region, including visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan. The trip will focus on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region, read a statement released by his office on Sunday. It comes three days after US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had a phone conversation, during which the latter warned against playing with fire on Taiwan. Those who play with fire will perish, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, quoting the Chinese president. We hope that the United States will be lucid on this subject. Had Pelosi made the visit, she would have been the highest-ranking US official to visit the island since 1997, when then the speaker Newt Gingrich had made the trip. The controversy over Pelosi’s potential visit to Taiwan came at a time when US-China relations were already strained over other issues like the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as an ongoing conflict. trade war between Washington and Beijing. China regards any official contact with Taiwan as an endorsement of the island’s democratically elected government. Although the United States has supported Taiwan’s democratic government, it has also walking the tightrope of the One China Policy, in which he recognizes that there is one China of which Taiwan is a part. Read also : Oh oh. Data shows India-China trade deficit widening, Indian exports fall for first time in years Reaffirm Americas Commitment to Allies Pelosi kicked off his Asia tour by describing it as a reaffirmation of American commitment to its allies in the region. I am leading a Congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific to reaffirm the Americas’ unwavering commitment to our allies and friends in the region. In Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, hold high-level meetings to discuss how we can promote our common interests and values,” she said. tweeted Sunday. Saturday, before the visit, China said it was conducting military exercises off its coast facing Taiwan. On the same day, the Chinese commentator and former editor of the newspaper-belonging tabloid world times Hu Xijin, deleted a tweet warning of military retaliation if US warplanes escorted Pelosi on a visit to Taiwan. Twitter later blocked his account because the tweet was deemed to have violated the platform’s rules. (Edited by Gitanjali Das) Read also : 16th round of India-China talks yield no immediate results, talks continue

