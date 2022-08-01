Primaries to test Donald Trump’s stamina





(NewsNation) Six states will hold primary elections this week, with marquee clashes set to test the stamina of former President Donald Trump.

Three of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump are on the ballot in Washington and Michigan against Trump-backed challengers. Of the seven others who voted for impeachment, four retired, two won their races and one was beaten.

Hill political reporter Julia Manchester joined “NewsNation Prime” on Sunday to break down this week’s clashes.

“It’s really a test once again of this contest between the Trump-backed candidates … and the Republican establishment-backed candidates,” Manchester said.

In the crowded Republican primary in Arizona, Trump endorsed Blake Masters, and in Missouri, the state’s attorney general faces a current congresswoman and the former governor for an open seat. Trump did not back anyone in the Missouri primary.

How Donald Trump’s upcoming announcement will impact midterms

“These two races are seen as a turning point in the direction the GOP could take,” Manchester said.

Although not on the ballot this week or this year, Democrat Joe Manchin said last week on “The Chris Cuomo Project” that he would not pledge to support Joe Biden in 2024. Manchin is a dark red West Virginia Democrat, which may have played into his remarks, Manchester said.

“We hear a lot of these progressive voices in the party…which get a little more attention. However, Manchin is what I would call a conservative Democrat, so he is not part of this growing movement within the party,” Manchester said.

Over the past week, other Democrats have shied away from answering the question of whether they would support Biden in 2024, showing how uncertain the party’s future is, Manchester said.

It also remains to be seen whether House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan on a trip to Asia this week. While Pelosi confirmed the trip on Sunday, his official diary makes no mention of Taiwan.

“She’s going to be walking a tightrope no matter what,” Manchester said. “It’s her decision to make on her own. If she goes, it could create even more fragile relations with China… and if she doesn’t, she might look weak.

