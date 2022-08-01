Connect with us

Politics

If Narendra Modi Didn’t Invent COVID Vaccine, Bihar Minister Thanks Modis Vaccine For Being Alive

Published

57 seconds ago

on

By

 


Ram Surat Rai, a BJP minister from Bihar, has drawn attention for his enthusiastic praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. A fictional film which purports to show the Minister of Taxation and Land Reform addressing a small group of people under a thatched roof has gone viral on social media. Rai’s neighborhood in Muzaffarpur, where the video was likely recorded last week, is where Rai is from.

“If you are all alive today, it is thanks to Narendra Modi,” the minister said.

If Narendra Modi had not invented the COVID vaccine,” the minister said the consequences would have been terrifying.

“Look at the devastation wrought by Covid in Pakistan and elsewhere. We were saved by Modi’s vaccine and his skillful handling of the economy,” he said.

The minister’s lack of restraint has made headlines several times in the recent past. He had branded the arsonists as “aatanki” (terrorists) during the fervor of the anti-Agnipath protests, much to the chagrin of JD(U) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who had backed the movement.

His protests in July against the CM’s veto over the transfers and postings of more than 100 employees he had cleared also drew media attention.

According to the ministry, 204.34 million doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It crossed 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and crossed the crore mark on December 19.

India broke the grim milestone of two crores on May 4, three crores on June 23 last year and four crores on January 25 this year.

The 24 deaths include seven from West Bengal, three from Maharashtra, two from Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, and one from Assam, Haryana, Jammu and -Kashmir and Sikkim.

(With PTI inputs)

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

To subscribe to Mint Bulletins

* Enter a valid email

* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/if-narendra-modi-didn-t-invent-the-covid-vaccine-bihar-minister-thanks-modi-s-vaccine-for-being-alive-11659335203195.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: