If Narendra Modi Didn’t Invent COVID Vaccine, Bihar Minister Thanks Modis Vaccine For Being Alive

Ram Surat Rai, a BJP minister from Bihar, has drawn attention for his enthusiastic praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. A fictional film which purports to show the Minister of Taxation and Land Reform addressing a small group of people under a thatched roof has gone viral on social media. Rai’s neighborhood in Muzaffarpur, where the video was likely recorded last week, is where Rai is from.

“If you are all alive today, it is thanks to Narendra Modi,” the minister said.

If Narendra Modi had not invented the COVID vaccine,” the minister said the consequences would have been terrifying.

“Look at the devastation wrought by Covid in Pakistan and elsewhere. We were saved by Modi’s vaccine and his skillful handling of the economy,” he said.

The minister’s lack of restraint has made headlines several times in the recent past. He had branded the arsonists as “aatanki” (terrorists) during the fervor of the anti-Agnipath protests, much to the chagrin of JD(U) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who had backed the movement.

His protests in July against the CM’s veto over the transfers and postings of more than 100 employees he had cleared also drew media attention.

According to the ministry, 204.34 million doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It crossed 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and crossed the crore mark on December 19.

India broke the grim milestone of two crores on May 4, three crores on June 23 last year and four crores on January 25 this year.

The 24 deaths include seven from West Bengal, three from Maharashtra, two from Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, and one from Assam, Haryana, Jammu and -Kashmir and Sikkim.

(With PTI inputs)

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less