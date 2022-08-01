

Boris Johnson has joked that his impeachment as British Prime Minister was the greatest stitching since the Bayeux Tapestry, a giant embroidered fabric dating back almost a millennium. Johnson, who will leave Downing Street on September 6 after being ousted by Conservative Party colleagues, made the remarks at a late party on Saturday to mark his wedding, which took place in May 2021 and had a limited turnout in due to COVID-19 rules. At the celebration at Daylesford House in the Cotswolds, Johnson also joked that he had received masses of letters to quit, mostly from my closest family, according to The temperature. There are many opportunities, which lead to disasters, and disasters can lead to new opportunities, including new opportunities for disasters, Johnson said during his speech, according to the British newspaper. According to the Sun, the couple had their first dance to Neil Diamond’s karaoke classic “Sweet Caroline”, an unofficial anthem for English football fans during the Euro 2020 tournament, and probably also a tribute to Carrie’s full name, Caroline. The Prime Minister was forced to resign in early July, after growing Tory outrage finally overwhelmed Johnson over his role in a scandal involving one of his key allies, Chris Pincher, who resigned of a government role amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

