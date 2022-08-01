PM Modi hails Yuva Shakti for CWG show, shares video of past chat with gold medalist (VIDEO)





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated young weightlifter Achinta Sheuli on winning gold in Birmingham and also shared a video of his past interaction with the Commonwealth Games medalist. Sharing a message from his personal handle, Prime Minister Modi said Achinta had worked hard to achieve his dream and his laurels for the nation. He also sent his best wishes to the gold medalist for his future endeavours. Achinta Sheuli clinched the country’s 3rd gold medal on Sunday night, lifting a weight of 313kg. He also set new records in snatch and total lifts. In his past chat with the young weightlifter, PM Modi asked Achinta about his shy and reserved nature and how he managed to excel in the game, the athlete said yoga helps him achieve balance . Before our contingent left for the Commonwealth Games, I had interacted with Achinta Sheuli. We had discussed the support he received from his mother and brother. I also hope he has time to watch a movie now that a medal has been won. pic.twitter.com/4g6BPrSvON Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2022 In the virtual interaction, Prime Minister Modi also spoke about his elder brother and his mother and said the nation will remember their contribution in shaping his career. On a lighter note, Prime Minister Modi also joked in the tweet hoping the actor would go watch a movie after winning the medal. Earlier, interacting with the Indian contingent ahead of the Commonwealth Games, Prime Minister Modi expressed his confidence that the athletes will make a huge impact on the world stage. He had also urged athletes to pursue the mantra of Kyu Pade Ho Chakkar Me Koi Nahi Hai Takkar Me when facing rivals. Other Indian gold medalists in Birmingham Other medalists who won gold for India at CWG 2022 include – Mirabai Chandi’s gold in women’s weightlifting 49kg and Jerermy. Jeremy was the first of 3 athletes to win gold at the 2018 Youth Olympics when he was just 16 years old. Other medalists who won medals for the nation include Bidyarani Devi Silver in Women (Weightlifting 55kg), Gururaja Poojary Bronze in Men (Weightlifting 61kg)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsroompost.com/india/pm-modi-greets-yuva-shakti-for-cwg-show-shares-past-video-of-conversation-with-gold-medalist-video/5151948.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos