Jokowi ‘Warning’ Anies Cs About August 1st 2022, what’s up?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The central government calls on all levels of regional leaders to decorate their offices with trinkets to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia starting today, Monday, August 1, 2022. This was stated by the Head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono during a press conference at the office of the State Secretariat Ministry in Jakarta. Heru said that this call does not only apply to regional leaders but also to ministries and institutions. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “We are appealing to the entire community, appealing to all institutional ministries, be it governors, regents, mayors, from August 1, all offices are decorated with red and white flags,” Heru said Monday. (08/01/2022). Not only that, the Palace has also requested that all protocol roads in places and a number of strategic places of each regional leader should also be affixed with the logo of the 77th Indonesian Independence Day. This is done to liven up the independence anniversary. “We are also asking all levels of provincial government, regents, mayors to call on people, both in stores, markets, boutiques and the like to put up banners,” he said. For information, the Independence Month commemoration will begin today with a prayer and dhikr program which will be led directly by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Vice President Maruf Amin. This event will also bring together religious leaders and senior state officials. Then, from August 13 to 22, the government will organize the Presidential Car and Archive Exhibition in Sarinah, Thamrin. On this occasion, the government will exhibit state archives and cars used by seven Indonesian presidents. Then, on August 10, the government will organize a national day of technological awakening. Then, on August 11, the 61st Scout Day Commemoration Ceremony will take place, and on August 12, Jokowi will lead the Honor Awards Ceremony. On August 15, Jokowi will inaugurate the flag-raising troupe at the State Palace. Even on the same day, there will be Indonesian discount shopping in commemoration of the 77th Indonesian Independence Day celebration. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article To advance SMEs, Jokowi invites people to love household products (cha/cha)



