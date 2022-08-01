No mention of Taiwan as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi kicks off Asia tour

Beijing: Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi begins a tour of four Asian countries on Sunday, her office said, without mentioning Taiwan amid intense speculation that she could visit the self-governing island claimed by the China.

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi is leading a Congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region, including visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan,” her office said in a statement.

He said the tour would include those countries, but did not say whether Pelosi, who is No. 3 in the presidential succession, could make any other stops.

“The trip will focus on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region,” he said.

Gregory Meeks, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, was part of the delegation.

Pelosi was due to arrive in Singapore on Monday for a two-day visit, CNA television reported, citing the country’s foreign ministry. The American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore was to hold a reception with her on Monday afternoon, on its website.

China sees visits by US officials to Taiwan as an encouraging signal for the island’s pro-independence camp. Washington has no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan but is required by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

A visit by Pelosi would be a dramatic, but not unprecedented, demonstration of American support for Taiwan. Republican Newt Gingrich was the last Speaker of the House to visit Taiwan in 1997.

President Xi Jinping on Thursday warned his US counterpart Joe Biden that Washington should abide by the one-China principle and “those who play with fire shall perish.”

Biden told Xi that US policy on Taiwan has not changed and that Washington strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry said Friday after the call between Xi and Biden that Taiwan would continue to deepen its close security partnership with the United States.

Chinese Air Force spokesman Shen Jinke was quoted by state media as saying on Sunday that Beijing would “resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Shen told a military airshow that the Air Force has many types of fighter jets capable of circling “the precious island of our homeland”, referring to Taiwan.

He said “China’s air force has the firm will, full confidence and sufficient capability to uphold national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

A comment from a People’s Liberation Army unit on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like social media, posted on Friday – “Prepare for war! – received 1.87 million thumbs-up.

As the US aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and its strike group returned to the South China Sea on Thursday, the Chinese military stepped up exercises in the surrounding area.

On Saturday, the Chinese military held live-fire drills in waters off Fujian province, more than 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Taiwan, according to local authorities.

China’s coast guard will hold a drill in the South China Sea off Guangzhou province on Monday, according to another notice from the Maritime Security Administration.

Prominent Chinese commentator Hu Xijin said on Saturday he deleted a tweet warning of military retaliation if US warplanes escort Pelosi on a visit to Taiwan, after Twitter blocked his account.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Friday that the United States had seen no evidence of impending Chinese military activity against Taiwan.

On Wednesday, Biden told reporters he believed the U.S. military believed a visit by Pelosi to Taiwan was “not a good idea right now.”

Pelosi’s Asian tour comes at a politically sensitive time for Chinese and American leaders.

Xi is set to seek an unprecedented third term in Congress later this year, while in the United States, Biden’s Democratic Party will face an uphill battle to retain control of the US House of Representatives in elections. November midterm elections.

(Reuters)