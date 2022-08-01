The tussle between Turkey and NATO is not over yet

The Kurdish question figured prominently in the June NATO meeting in Madrid. Headlines focused on Turkey’s objection to Sweden and Finland joining the military alliance, while Ankara’s longstanding concern over Kurdish separatists was an unspoken elephant in the room. .

Turkey has long claimed that Sweden and Finland harbor Kurdish activists as well as other prominent opponents of President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ government. This frustration appears to remain a contentious issue in future relations between Turkey and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Erdogan made a triumphant return to Ankara after the summit, after wresting desired concessions from Sweden and Finland on the issue of cracking down on the activities of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), branded a terrorist organization by the European Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Since the summit, Swedish and Finnish lawmakers have faced backlash from political opponents, mostly on the left.In Swedenthe Green Party and the Left Party warned of the risks of an alliance with Turkey.

Turkey is seeking the extradition of more than 70 people it calls terrorists from Sweden. In early July, members of the Left Party posed with flags of the PKK, as well as its Syrian branch YPG (People’s Defense Units), which received weapons in the fight against the Islamic State (ISIS) from Western countries like United States.

Although left-wing members of the Swedish parliament have historically shown some sympathy for the group,the last incident, which took place during a political meeting on the island of Gotland, was intended to draw attention to the NATO summit. Although the Left Party is not in government, it helps support the Social Democratic cabinet.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson condemned the images, saying posing with such flags is extremely inappropriate.

The domestic implications of what was arguably a foreign policy victory will continue to be felt over the coming months in Turkey. Erdogan has his own challenges at home ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections next year, which coincide with the centenary of the founding of the Turkish Republic in 1923.

Kurdish voters were an important bloc in previous polls. In the past, their votes have influenced close elections. While Turkey may have gained ground on the international dimensions of its fight against Kurdish separatists at the NATO summit, there still remain deep challenges in the domestic dynamics of the Kurdish issue that will gain urgency at the next election cycle.

Just look at the pro-Kurdish Peoples Democracy Party (HDP). From his jail cell in the western city of Edirne, imprisoned former HDP leader Selahattin Demirtas wrote an impassioned letter declaring that politics and violence cannot go together.

Demirtas was imprisoned for supporting terrorism after an urban guerrilla uprising orchestrated by the PKK and its affiliates in the summer of 2016 in parts of southeastern Turkey.

In the July 1 letter published in the pro-Kurdish daily Yeni Yasam, banned in Turkey, Demirtas called for change, urging Turkey’s opposition parties to find new ways to unite in a common effort against Erdogans, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

He also called on his own party to embrace Turkey and seek honorable peace in the unity of the country.

His words were a clear call for the Kurdish opposition to act as an autonomous political party, free from outside interference from PKK militants based in the Qandil mountains in northern Iraq.

However, it is unclear to what extent the call will resonate within the wider Kurdish movement, which has been angered by the events of the Madrid summit. Whether Kurds can separate legitimate demands for political rights from the pursuit of armed insurgency will determine the fate of future generations of Kurds in Turkey and across the Middle East.

Time could be limited as Turkey moves to ban Kurdish political parties. Turkey’s Constitutional Court will hear a case seeking to ban the HDP, the third-largest party in parliament, with a mandate of 12% of national voters because of its links to terrorism.

Two-thirds of the members of the tribunals are required to agree on a decision, but it is not yet known when the review will take place. In April, the HDP presented its defense to the Constitutional Court, dismissing the charges.

A ban ahead of next year’s elections would unfairly silence millions of Kurdish voices for peace and directly play into the hands of PKK fighters spoiling gun violence against Turkish targets. It would also jeopardize dying hopes regarding Turkey’s application for membership of the European Union.

But the HDP cannot continue its fight for rights within the Turkish political system while refusing to sever its ties with a banned terrorist organization. No other NATO member would accept such a situation.

Having wrested written commitments from Sweden and Finland, Turkey can believe it has the upper hand in the battle with Kurdish militants and can afford to take steps towards reconciliation with the Kurds of Turkey. This may be an opportunity to relaunch the dialogue, frozen since the resurgence of violence six years ago.

Things could change in Turkey’s international approach to the Kurdish question if Sweden and Finland do not respect the commitments made in Madrid. As such, this question can only hover over NATO.

The view in Ankara is that the accession process has only just begun, which means that the standoff between Turkey and NATO may not yet be resolved.

