The pompous wedding of the British Prime Minister





The British Prime Minister was granted the estate by Lord Bamford, a billionaire property developer and top donor to Johnson’s Conservative Party. According to “Mirror”, he even paid part of the cost of the wedding celebration. Downing Street declined to say it was a private matter. The Telegraph newspaper wrote that Carrie Johnson had worked closely with Bamford’s wife to prepare. Distinguished guests, a marquee and a South African barbecue In any case, no expense was spared during the celebrations. According to the “Daily Mail”, about 200 guests were invited. Among other things, a huge party tent was set up for them, and next to it bales of hay invited people to relax. A marquee in the grounds of Daylesford House. (Source: Steve Parsons / PA Wire / dpa) Photos show Boris Johnson’s father Stanley and his sister Rachael arriving at the estate in cars. Political celebrities were also in attendance: Johnson’s closest Cabinet allies, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and Brexit Options Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, were present, as was the Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and other influential Conservative members. A South African-style barbecue would have been served for the tasting. It would have included specialties such as cherrywood smoked pork with honey mustard salad, beef cheeks and braai boerewors made from British grass-fed beef, smoked barbacoa lamb or tacos from masa corn tortilla. Dress at a low price Only one thing would have been a boon at the party: the look of Carrie Johnson. According to the “Daily Mail”, the 34-year-old woman created a surprise with her dress, because she had borrowed it for only 25 pounds, the equivalent of less than 30 euros. Carrie Johnson would have celebrated her wedding in this dress. (What: MyWardrobe HQ) While the 34-year-old said yes for the first time, this is Boris Johnson’s third marriage. He was married to Allegra Mostyn-Owen from 1987 to 1993. He separated from his second wife, lawyer Marina Wheeler, in 2018 after 26 years. The two have four children together. From an affair, the politician also has another daughter, born in 2009. The 58-year-old has a two-year-old son, Wilfred, and a seven-and-a-half-month-old daughter, Romy, with his current wife.

