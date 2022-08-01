This video shows Indonesian President Joko Widodo declaring war on drugs, not Malaysia

Copyright AFP 2017-2022. All rights reserved.

A video has been viewed more than a million times on YouTube and Facebook, accompanied by a claim that it shows Indonesian President Joko Widodo recently declaring war on Malaysia. The claim is false; the footage actually shows the president giving a speech at an anti-drug event in 2016, where he declared a war on drugs. In the misleading video, his speech was edited, removing parts referring to drugs and drug dealers.

“Finally! Jokowi officially declares war on Malaysia,” reads the Indonesian headline. this YouTube video, which has been viewed over a million times since it was posted on July 21, 2022.

The eight-minute video includes footage of the Indonesian president, popularly known as Jokowigiving a speech.

“This extraordinary crime has permeated many layers of society. Everything must stop. It must be resisted and we cannot allow it any longer. We reiterate that this is war. Pursue them, catch them, strike them, hit them. If the law allows it, shoot them!” he says in part.

“With our collective strength and intelligence, we hunt, catch and strike [them]. No matter where, I order all government resources to be present and eradicate it. I want to repeat that it is time for us to go to war.”

The rest of the footage contains a female voiceover suggesting that Indonesia should declare war on Malaysia, as well as various clips of Indonesian soldiers.

Although they share close cultural and linguistic ties, Indonesia and Malaysia are frequently embroiled in diplomatic disputes.

More recently, in June 2022, former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad sparked controversy after he suggested that Indonesia’s Riau Islands province – along with Singapore – should be returned to Malaysia as “Malay lands”.

indonesian ministry of foreign affairs said his request had “no legal basis”. Mahathir later said his comments were taken out of context.

The video was shared with a similar claim on YouTube here, here and hereas well as on Facebook here.

Some comments on YouTube show support for the claim, saying that Indonesia “must not compromise, national dignity is everything” and “people will not remain silent and surely defend the country”.

However, the claim is false.

Video of Jokowi’s speech

Reverse Google image and keyword searches found this video, posted on Indonesian State Secretariat Ministry YouTube channel on June 27, 2016.

The sequence is titled: “President Jokowi: Prosecute the drug traffickers! Catch them! Or even shoot them!

Below is a screenshot comparison between the video in the misleading message (L) and the original footage released by the Ministry of the Indonesian Secretariat (R):

Comparison between the video in the misleading message (L) and the original footage (R)

The video shared in the misleading post has been edited, including removing words referring to drugs and drug dealers.

Here’s what Jokowi said in part in the authentic footage – AFP has bolded parts of his speech that appeared in the misleading video:

“And even more disturbing, this extraordinary crime has permeated many layers of society. As the head of the National Narcotics Agency has said, there are kindergarteners who have been exposed to drugs, elementary school children who have been exposed to drugs. Not just in cities, rural areas, villages. Not only adults, teenagers, children and, as I said, even drugs entered kindergartens. It is not only ordinary people but also even government apparatuses, officials and those who are supposed to become role models take drugs…

“Everything must stop. We have to resist it and we can no longer allow it. We reiterate that this is war on drugs in Indonesia. I want to remind all of us in government departments, in government agencies, in our law enforcement institutions. Especially in the police, reiterate to all regional police chiefs and their ranks, to all precinct police chiefs and their ranks: chase them, catch them, hit them, hit them. If the law allows it, kill them! …”

He also said: “With our collective strength and intelligence, we hunt, catch and strike drug dealers, whether big, medium or small… No matter where the drugs are in Indonesia, I order all government resources to be present and eradicate itin prisons, schools, borders, airports, seaports, government offices, no matter where.

Jokowi ended his speech by saying, “Once again, I want to repeat it’s time we went to war against drugs.”

The full transcript of his speech is available here on the website of the Secretariat of the Ministry of State.

According to a description of the transcript, President Jokowi delivered the speech at a commemoration of the International day against drug abuse and illicit traffickingwhich falls on June 26.

Jokowi’s speech, in which he made a strong statement against drug traffickers, was covered in several news reports on June 26, 2016, such as here, hereand here.

Other images and audio

It also includes various clips of Indonesian soldiers, including a January 2021 troop briefing before deployment to the border with Papua New Guinea and a military academy graduation ceremony in March 2022.

Apart from Jokowi’s speech, the video also features a female narrator reading various past reports on the tensions between Indonesia and Malaysia, such as here, here, here and here.

As of August 1, 2022, there is no official report that Indonesia has declared war on Malaysia.