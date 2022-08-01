PM Modi unveils revamped retail sector program





Revamped Retail Sector Program based on reforms and results was adopted by the Union officewhich is chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Giving DISCOM conditional financial assistance for the strengthening of supply infrastructure, the program aims to increase the operational efficiency and financial viability of all DISCOM/Power Departments, excluding those in the private sector. Eligibility for assistance will depend on the DISCOM meet pre-qualification requirements and achieve basic minimum benchmarks which will be assessed using an agreed assessment system linked to financial enhancements. Instead of using a unique size According to this approach, the implementation of the program would depend on the action plan drawn up for each State. Buy Prime Test Series for all Banking, SSC, Insurance and other exams KEY POINTS: With an expected GBS from the central government of Rs. 97,631 crore, the scheme will have an outlay of Rs. 3,03,758 crore.

Projects currently approved for Union Territories J&K and Ladakh under the IPDS schemes, DDUGJY and PMDP-2015 are proposed to be incorporated into this scheme, and their GBS savings would be included in the total expenditure of the revamped distribution sector scheme under the current terms and conditions until their expiry on March 31, 2022.

Funds under these schemes would be available for ongoing projects approved under the Prime Minister's Development Program for the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh under IPDS and DDUGJY as well as the projects identified under IPDS until the end of March 2023.

In accordance with pre-determined and agreed performance trajectories, such as AT&C losses, ACS-ARR deviations, infrastructure upgrade performance, consumer services, hours of supply, corporate governance, etc., the DISCOM performance is evaluated annually according to the terms of the Program.

For DISCOM to receive funding under the program that year, they must receive at least 60% of possible points and pass a minimum standard against specific criteria. Plan objectives: By 2024-2025, AT&C losses are expected to be reduced to 1,215% across India.

ACS-ARR gap to be closed by 20242025.

Improve the quality, reliability and affordability of electrical power to consumers through a financially sustainable and operationally efficient distribution sector.

Develop institutional capacities to DISCOM.

