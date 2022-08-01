Imran Khan frustrated China’s CPEC in Pakistan by taking money from Gulf country, Maulana Rehman’s big claim





Maulana Fazlur Rehman vs. Imran Khan: Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of the ruling PDM coalition in Pakistan, has made a big claim regarding the Pakistan-China Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said Imran Khan thwarted China’s CPEC in Pakistan by taking money from a Gulf country. Gwadar port was also not allowed to be built.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman made serious allegations against Imran Khan

Highlights Maulana Fazlur Rehman Made Big Claim Against Former Prime Minister Imran Khan Fazlur Rehman Said Imran Khan Got Money From Gulf Country Imran Failed In China-Pakistan Economic Corridor For This Islamabad reason: Maulana Fazlur Rehman, chairman of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition in Pakistan, has made a big claim against former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Rehman said Imran Khan received money from a Gulf country to thwart China’s China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and suspended plans to build a port in Gwadar. Previously, China also made serious allegations of delays in CPEC projects during the reign of Imran Khan. In a meeting with tribal leaders in North Waziristan, JUI-F leader Maulana Rehman alleged that Imran had destroyed new pillars of the country’s economy. He said there is also a China CPEC which is not just a road but a comprehensive economic package. He said, Gwadar is the second deepest seaport in Asia. Some countries feel threatened by the port of Gwadar. This will be the most efficient port for trade. Imran Khan has done a lot of damage to this project. Economic crisis in Pakistan: China sees Pakistan as a ‘burden’, why isn’t Dragon getting help in times of economic crisis? An expert said the Chinese government lied to Pakistan on several occasions. The Maulana said the Financial Times revelations revealed the true face of the PTI. This money was given to the Abraj group, in which a large part of a Gulf country was located. This country wants to fail the port of Gwadar. He said, ‘Now we see that the depth of the sea is only 11 feet.’ He said that the PDM government accepted the challenge of the bad economic situation after coming to power.

This statement by MDP leader Maulana Rehman regarding CPEC comes at a time when China is furious with the delay of its President Xi Jinping’s dream project. The Chinese government has lied to Pakistan many times. Alam is that the Chief General of the Pakistan Army, General Bajwa must also have heard a lot about CPEC during his visit to China. China is investing billions of dollars in the CPEC project to directly connect its Xinjiang province to the Arabian Sea. This will save him from Native American pressure in the Strait of Malacca. China is also trying to build a naval base in Gwadar.

