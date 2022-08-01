John Oliver says goodbye to his nemesis Boris Johnson





After celebrating his return from a month-long absence by brutally roasting Republican Josh Hawley, John Oliver returned to Last week tonight Sunday and kicked off by addressing the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the buffoonish and Trumpian British leader who announced his resignation on July 7 after a number of members of his own Conservative party resigned from Parliament due to his scandal-ridden administration. Boris Johnson finally stepped down earlier this month after succumbing to a series of scandals and in doing so he bid this inspiring farewell, Oliver said. A Johnsons speech was played where the lame duck with floppy hair announced, I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world. But it’s the breaks. Yeah, them the breaks, cracked Olivier. You know, sometimes you knock your country off a huge economic cliff for no reason; then attend a series of boozy parties in violation of your own government’s COVID lockdowns; then promote a member of your own party [Chris Pincher] accused of sexual misconduct, later claiming you didn’t know about it only to turn out it wasn’t true; and that a large part of your government resigns rather than continue to work for you. You know, the breaks. One of the two remaining suitors for Johnson’s former gig is Rishi Sunak, a Conservative Party member who’s been busy wading through culture war mud attacks that have stirred up nonsense as we tend to do these these days when they lack real political positions. According to Oliver, Sunak is an incredibly wealthy man who was educated at one of England’s most exclusive private schools, although that didn’t seem to successfully teach him what to do with his arms. The comic then played a clip of Sunak gesturing wildly during a speech captured on what appeared to be an old phone camera. What are you doing?! Oliver exclaimed, mimicking Sunak’s arm tremors. What about rich people and hand movements? Sunak appears to have studied at the Zuckerberg School of Passing for a Human. And this is not even a unique case. He moves his hands like that all the fucking time! And normally you want your hands to support and accentuate what you’re saying, not to look like you’re in a boxing match with a hundred invisible mice! Then there’s Sunaks’ rival curator Liz Truss, who is equally awkward during speeches, somehow left a tweet praising deceased pedophile monstrous Jimmy Savile, and, when asked to the BBC in 2019 how many new starter homes she promised to build in 2014 came to fruition, she stumbled before the host replied, Well, it’s easy to remember: it’s zero. You haven’t built any. Ouch! exclaimed Oliver. Not great there, Liz! So none of the options for the leader are good here, and the fact is whoever wins will inherit a poisoned gift, he continued. Boris Johnson, the man they both spent years activating, broke a lot of shit that they will now have to clean up.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/john-oliver-says-goodbye-to-his-nemesis-boris-johnson The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos