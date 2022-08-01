the nation that blew up Libero Quotidiano







Carl Nicholas August 01, 2022 Tension remains high between the United States and China, and although White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says there is no evidence of an imminent visit by the Chinese army against the island, Washington has decided to put an end to a possible visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. move the massive Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier through the waters of the South China Sea. A warning to Beijing after the irrelevant remarks of one of the many spokesmen that the same totem of American diplomacy Henry Kissinger unequivocally defined an “explicit threat”. The Chinese, however, were followed by the facts, namely the announcement of new military exercises scheduled 100 km from the Taiwanese coast, and the inevitable grim comments from regime hawks, including for example that of Hu Xijin, former director of the Global Times . newspaper, which pointed out that “if American fighters escorted Pelosi’s plane to Taiwan”, it would be an “invasion”, since Taiwan is considered an “inalienable” part of Chinese territory. In such a case, the Chinese armed forces would have “the right to forcibly remove” the Pelosi plane and the American jets, using “warning shots and tactical obstruction movements”, or in the extreme knocking them down. The USA replied by making their counterpart understand what they could put in place without too much difficulty in the event of a confrontation, namely the Reagan which, although aging, remains more and more armed and threatening than any what a Chinese ship. The US Navy’s Seventh Fleet, of which Reagan is a part, however, insisted that the carrier maneuver had been a “planned operation” for some time. It remains to be seen whether or not the speaker of Congress will really go to Taiwan against the advice of the military and in the face of the icy reaction of its president who would like to avoid new difficulties while the American economy is not experiencing its happiest moment. Pelosi has already left for Asia but was evasive about the possible stopover in Taiwan. Kirby himself reiterated that no one can interfere in the president’s decisions, not even the president, and even Republicans have defended his prerogatives by telling Congressman Darin LaHood that “in our democratic system, we operate with separate but equal branches of government”. The long wave of confrontation between the United States and China has long marked the politics of all the countries of the Indo-Pacific zone, including the most remote and underdeveloped such as Papua New Guinea where, the Last month, simultaneously with a series of electoral rounds, bloody tribal clashes erupted with dozens dead. The UN has officially called for a speedy investigation into the alleged crimes and the prosecution of the alleged perpetrators and instigators, stressing that the violence “has already forced around 3,000 people to flee their homes and caused damage to schools and medical facilities”. , which “businesses and markets have temporarily closed” and “roads have been deliberately cut due to the digging of trenches and the destruction of bridges, leading to disruptions in the delivery of goods and services”. The UN therefore seems to blame tribal clashes between clans and tribes for control of resources, which is also true, but has been careful not to report that such violence has increased considerably after China began to seize the archipelago, very poor but potentially rich in raw materials. It is no coincidence that Papua New Guinea is already a member of the Belt and Road Initiative, China’s New Silk Road, and represented the final leg of Minister Wang Yi’s sightseeing tour last June. in the Pacific Islands. Beijing buys much of the country’s gas, minerals, timber and other resources, while bilateral trade has grown from $3.21 billion in 2020 to $4.02 billion in 2021. At the heart of China’s strategy is the highly contested Prime Minister James Marape, one of the causes of the country’s instability, who recently declared his intention of wanting to deepen collaboration with Beijing, by multiplying the so-called “zones special economic zones”, or areas where the Chinese do what they want.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liberoquotidiano.it/news/esteri/32604526/xi-jinping-sua-mano-dietro-violenze-papua-nuova-guinea.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos