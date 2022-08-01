Did Donald Trump bury his ex-wife in New Jersey for tax reasons?





The ex-wife of former United States President Donald Trump, Ivana Trump recently died and was buried at a golf course owned by Trump in New Jersey, it has raised many questions about the whereabouts of Unusual burial since the typical burial place of a loved one is a cemetery.

His death was declared accidental

Ivana, who died accidentally on July 14 on New York’s Upper East Side, was 73.

This unusual burial site has journalist Brooke Harrington tweeting “As a tax scholar, I was skeptical of rumors that Trump buried his ex-wife in this sad little piece of dirt on his golf course in Bedminster, NJ just for tax breaks So I checked the NJ the tax code and people…it’s a trifecta of tax evasion Property, income and sales tax are all eliminated “

The location of Ivana, the mother of Ivanka Trump, is near the first hole of the course which is in the Trump National Golf Club, which is the first person to be buried at a golf course owned by Trump.

Ex-President Trump attends Ivana Trump’s funeral

Is the golf course also involved in the graveyard business?

According to the law, “a person, corporation, association or other entity that owns or operates a cemetery, but does not include a religious organization that owns a cemetery that restricts burials to members of that religion or their families to unless the organization has obtained a certificate of authority for the cemetery.”

And it looks like Trump has sought to get the golf area to change course.

NPR has another piece of the puzzle

According to NPR “in 2012, his intention was to build a mausoleum to one day be buried in himself. He later changed his proposal to create a cemetery on the property to suggest building over 1,000 possible graves.”

Some are reporting that Trump also wanted to build a Trump Memorial site for the family

