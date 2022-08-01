Trump vs. Biden Rematch in 2024? Polls suggest America wants a new face





Amid predictions of a Trump vs. Biden rematch in 2024, polls suggest voters want neither, but a fresh face with a targeted agenda to fix the economy, job market and controlling rising grocery and gas prices, and ultimately the 40-year high inflation before winter.

The odds look against the Democrats in upcoming November midterm polls, with President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ ratings falling day by day and Donald Trump with an edge tiny on the outgoing president.

The ballot battle will center on the Biden administration’s efforts to rejuvenate the economy and rid it of inflation, recession fears, controlling soaring home rentals, properties, grocery prices, the shortage of raw materials, the scarcity of baby food formulas compared to Trump’s ability to survive the heartbreaking evidence of his alleged collaboration in the rally, and the incitement of a rioting crowd at the Capitol on January 6, 2021 for not certify Biden’s election.

However, how much of that will weigh on voters midterm and in the primaries with party members and backers for the former and incumbent is the big question.

Most Democrats want someone other than Biden to run for president in 2024 — but he could still beat Trump, CNBC says citing a poll. Only 26% of Democrats said they would prefer him to be their party’s nominee in the 2024 election, and 64% want someone else, according to a new poll. Biden’s age (82 in November this year) and his job performance were the top reasons Democrats cited for why they wanted someone other than Biden to be the party’s nominee, according to a New York poll. Times/Siena College.

Just 13% of voters on all sides say the United States is “on the right track,” while 77% say it’s “heading in the wrong direction.” However, Biden would likely defeat Trump again if the election were held now, according to the survey, with 44% of voters choosing him, compared to Trump’s 41%.

While this finding is potentially very bad news for Biden’s re-election hopes, the poll has even worse news when it comes to young Democratic voters and how all voters view the country’s direction. According to the survey, 94% of Democrats under 30 said they want someone other than Biden.

A Gallup poll last week found that only 33% of those polled believe Biden deserves re-election, while 67% said he does not deserve a second term. That’s 4 percentage points lower than the level of re-election support Trump saw in an April 2018 poll, which took place more than two years before he faced Biden.

In the Times/Siena poll, the top issues facing voters in the United States were, according to voters, the economy, which 20% of respondents identified as the most important issue, followed by “inflation and the cost of living”, which 15% identified. . Eleven percent of respondents identified the “state of democracy” or “political divide” as their top concern, while 10 percent said gun policies were the most important issue.

Abortion and women’s rights were cited as the top concern for 5% of respondents. The Supreme Court, in a landmark June 24 ruling, said there is no federal right to abortion, reversing a nearly half-century-old opinion it had issued in the Roe case v. Wade. The decision is expected to eventually result in abortion being banned or more severely restricted than it was previously in nearly half of the US states.

The UK’s Guardian says on the Republican side of the ledger, “Somebody Else” (than Trump) also led, with 38.1% of the vote.

Florida Governor Rino DeSantis drew 23.4% support and Mike Pence, Trump’s vice president, received 20.5%.

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, Texas senator Ted Cruz, Texas governor Greg Abbott, South Dakota governor Kristi Noem and Arkansas senator Tom Cotton also drew support.

Fox News says Americans are already looking forward to 2024, and the majority of voters have revealed they don’t want Biden or Trump running for president, as did a recent Suffolk University/USA Today.

About 68% of voters said they don’t want Biden running again and 65% don’t want Trump running for the White House again. When asked who in the Democratic Party voters would prefer to see run for president in 2024, Harris and Sen. Bernie Sanders tied for first place, with nearly 18% support each. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg received 16%.

Among the other supposed contenders for 2024, Senator Amy Klobuchar received 11%, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recorded 10%, and California Governor Gavin Newsom only got 8%.

DeSantis looks to be Trump’s toughest competition of 2024. But reports also suggest that Trump has been unbeatable one-on-one in one of his presidency’s previous bids and the 3rd bid won’t turn the tide.

Trump received the most support with 43% choosing him as their 2024 pick. DeSantis came in second place with 34% support. While 8% still remain undecided, 7% said Pence would be their choice. Rep. Liz Cheney, who is a Jan. 6 committee member, Haley, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie all received less than 3% of the vote.

Biden, who sees himself as the Democrat with the best chance of beating Trump, suffers from an anemic approval rating. Still, a top Democratic backer says the poll showing Biden beating Trump, who could announce a new White House bid any day, gives the president “a bit of life at a time when he really needs it.” “.

Biden entered the 2020 contest to end Trump’s presidency, saying no other Democrats could take him on and win after the Republican’s shock victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016. Biden, Barack’s vice president Obama for the previous eight years, did not show up. 2016. Given Biden’s political troubles, the 2024 scenario stands out as a real enigma for Democrats.

“Trump is like a steroid boost for Democrats,” said Jim Kessler, executive vice president for policy at the centrist Democratic think tank Third Way.

He acknowledged that November’s midterm elections would likely be tough for Democrats, but said a re-election announcement from Trump could help boost grassroots turnout.

