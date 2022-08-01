The first grain ship leaves Odessa in the midst of the Russian-Ukrainian war





A photo distributed by the Turkish Defense Ministry’s press office shows the Sierra Leone-flagged freighter Razoni as it leaves the port of Odessa, Ukraine, on Monday. Photo by Turkish Defense Ministry/EPA-EFE August 1 (UPI) — For the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly six months ago, a commercial ship loaded with grain has left the port city of Odessa in southwestern Ukraine, officials said on Monday. responsible, as a food crisis fueled by conflict looms large over the world. The M/V Razoni left for Tripoli, Lebanon carrying over 26,500 tonnes of maize on Monday morning. The Turkish Ministry of Defense had declared in A declaration that the ship’s scheduled departure was at 8:30 a.m. Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov confirmed that the ship had left the port by TwitterForeign Minister Dmytro Kuleba remarking in a separate statement that Monday was “the day of relief for the world”. “Thanks to the support of all our partner countries & [the United Nations] we were able to fully implement the agreement signed in Istanbul,” Kubrakov said. Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Since then, experts have repeatedly expressed concern over the conflict that is worsening international food crises as warring nations are responsible for 30% of the world’s wheat supply, 20% of its maze and 80% of its sunflower. . seed oil. The World Food Program said that the war has driven up the price of food, fuel and fertilizer, putting millions of people at risk of starvation. As the war raged and prices soared, food sat in storage in Ukrainian ports for months as a Russian blockade of the Black Sea prevented ships from leaving – that is, until so that Razoni can leave on Monday morning. Its release was made possible under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was signed on July 22 in Istanbul. “We hope that this process will continue without interruptions or problems,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a statement. A declaration. “We will do what is necessary to this end. We hope that the agreement will lead to a ceasefire and a lasting peace.” The agreement was signed by Russia and Ukraine after months of negotiation between the United Nations and Turkey. During the signing of the agreement, the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said he hoped it would represent “a new turning point that will rekindle hopes for peace”. On Monday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in A declaration he hopes this means Razoni will be the first of many ships to leave port under the deal. “This will bring much-needed stability and relief to global food security, especially in the most fragile humanitarian contexts,” Guterres said through his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric. The World Food Program, which before the war bought 50% of its grain from Ukraine, plans to buy, load and ship an initial 30,000 metric tons of wheat out of Ukraine now that the port is apparently open, the UN said, further stating details will be released in the coming days. Razoni’s departure was welcomed by Bridget Brink, the US ambassador to Ukraine, who thanked the UN, Turkey and Ukraine negotiating team. “The world will watch the continued implementation of this agreement to feed people around the world with millions of tons of trapped Ukrainian grain,” the embassy said.

