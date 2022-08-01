The BJP will face the next polls under the supervision of Narendra Modis — Transcontinental Times





INDIA: The prevailing Modi government must overrule in the upcoming national elections. Amit Shah, while addressing the BJP The United Front National Working Committee meeting made it clear that the “BJP will participate in the 2024 elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”. The Union Home Secretary said at his closing ceremony that the party would win this time by an even bigger margin than in 2019. – Advertising – Addressing the meeting, Shah said: The BJP-JDU will participate in the elections together in 2024, Narendra Modi will be the BJP’s candidate for the post of Prime Minister. This speech is delivered during a salutary session of the two-day Joint National Executive Meeting of different BJP Morchas held in Patna. Disproving all the rumors of bringing new candidates for the post of Prime Minister, Shah immediately exposed the mystery. – Advertising – BJP General Secretary Arun Singh has shared an update on the parties’ alliance with JDU in Bihar. Singh says, BJP and JDU will fight together in 2024 Lok Sabha elections and 2025. There is no confusion about this. He had a press conference, where he said, The 2024 election will be held under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he will once again be Prime Minister of the country. We have decided to fight the elections together in 2024 as well as in 2025 in Bihar. – Advertising – Union Home Minister Shah discussed the topic of scrapping Article 370 and brought confidence to the table, he distributed the tricolors made by Kashmiri women to all members. He said, “In all corners of the country, the national flag will be hoisted. After independence, the maximum number of village, tribal area and Dalit ministers were created in the Modi government. “From August 13 to 15, the national flag will be hoisted in all corners of the country for three days, assure these BJP workers. Also Read: MP Mohua Moitra Fallout: BJP Protesters Demand Action in West Bengal

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.transcontinentaltimes.com/2022/08/01/namo-again-narendra-modi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos