Imran predicts general elections in ‘6-8 weeks’





LAHORE:

Pakistan Tahreek-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan on Sunday urged his party’s lawmakers to begin preparations for the general election, predicting that elections could be called in the country anytime between six and eight weeks.

Imran met with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi and other Punjab lawmakers in Lahore. He called on the Punjab government to expedite the implementation of PTI’s flagship social protection project, the Ehsaas programme.

Imran met Chief Minister Elahi and his son, Moonis Elahi, at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, PTI sources said. During the meeting, the PTI Chairman also requested the Punjab government to enhance relief activities in the flood affected areas.

Read Only early elections can end economic and political crises: Imran

During the meeting, the prevailing political situation in the country, especially in Punjab, was discussed. Imran stressed the need to prepare the party for the upcoming general elections, which he said could be called in six to eight weeks.

The two leaders also deliberated on the names to be inducted into the provincial cabinet and the strategy for leading the provincial government as general elections were expected soon, the sources added.

The sources also revealed that Imran had instructed the Central Punjab party chairman and former provincial minister, Dr. Yasmin Rashid to complete the party’s provincial organizational structure within two weeks and prepare for snap elections in the country.

According to the sources, Imran ordered the chief minister to do everything possible to relieve the people as much as possible. He also instructed Elahi to provide all possible assistance to the inhabitants of the flooded areas.

Elahi briefed Imran on steps to be taken to assist flood victims. He underlined that the administration and the services concerned were proactive in providing rapid assistance to the victims.

During the meeting, they discussed the current political situation in the province, the administrative affairs of the provincial government, the law and order situation and other issues of common concern.

Khan praised Elahi for “eradicating an unconstitutional and illegal government” in Punjab. Elahi praised Imran Khan’s political prudence for having firmly and resolutely defended his legitimate point of view against political defectors.

Elahi said effective measures were being taken to maintain law and order in the province during Muharramul Haram and hoped the environment of political homogeneity would continue during the holy month.

Read more PTI gets more relief from SC

During this time, Imran also met with Dr. Sania Nishtar and former Punjab minister Hashim Jawan Bakht. During the meeting, the head of the PTI ordered them to push forward the Ehsaas program in Punjab quickly. He entrusted the responsibility to Dr. Nishtar to ensure the rapid implementation of the Ehsaas program across the province.

He criticized the previous Punjab government for halting the “splendid programs” of the PTI government, which were meant to help poor families. On this occasion, Dr. Nishtar presented a briefing to Imran on the implementation of the Ehsaas program.

Earlier, Chief Minister Elahi announced financial relief for flood victims in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh and Mianwali. He said the government would pay 800,000 rupees each to the heirs of those who died in the floods.

The Chief Minister announced that financial assistance would also be provided to those affected after assessing the damage to houses, fields and livestock.

Elahi hailed the Rescue 1122s, which were the first to reach flood-ravaged areas. He ordered the early construction and repair of roads in the affected areas and ordered to begin restoration work on a war footing.

Elahi ordered the establishment of medical camps in the flooded area, adding that vaccines should also be administered to flood victims for the prevention of infectious diseases. He also ordered the availability of medicine for snakebites and cholera.

The Chief Minister has directed Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Regional and District Police Officers to team up with elected officials and spare no effort to redress the grievances of those ravaged by the floods.

He ordered local governments to monitor all relief activities. He said he would visit the flood-hit areas himself soon and vowed not to leave the affected siblings alone in the hour of distress.

The Chief Minister chaired a meeting during which the relief activities in the flood affected areas of Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh and Mianwali were discussed.

Former Provincial Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Assembly Members Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, Saifuddin Khosa, Javed Akhtar Lund, Mohiyuddin Khosa, Amir Nawaz Chandia, Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel and relevant officials also attended the meeting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2368835/imran-foresees-general-elections-in-6-8-weeks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos