London: British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss leads the race to replace Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister by 90%, according to a latest poll by betting exchange firm Smarkets. According to Smarkets, the odds of Liz Truss becoming the next permanent Conservative Party member after Johnson are 90.91%, while Rishi Sunak’s odds of becoming Britain’s next prime minister have fallen to 9.09%. The two contenders are to endure bouts of 12 national events and the first bout took place in Leeds, northern England, as members elect a new leader.

Truss is leading surveys among Tory members after promising immediate tax cuts as Britain faces falling living standards. Sunak in his speech, after Truss announced immediate tax cuts, said: “In the face of challenges, understand that first you have to get inflation and borrowing under control”, adding that the government has already tried to have a low corporate tax to encourage companies to invest and it did not work.

His support dwindled as members of his party believed Sunak had stabbed Boris Johnson in the back. Tory members who support Truss and want her to build the cabinet include Jacob Rees-Mogg, Nadine Dorries and Boris Johnson.

On the other hand, Tory members who support Sunak include Tom Tugendhat, Michael Gove, Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt, according to the latest YouGov survey.

Notably, Truss and Sunak who are vying for the post of British Prime Minister faced off in a debate at their first official grilling attended by members of the Conservative party in Leeds on Thursday.

Ex-Chancellor Sunak faced a tough night in roundups for her lifestyle and her dishonesty towards Prime Minister Boris Johnson, while Truss had a pretty good time as she was backed by peak support for the bid to the post of Prime Minister.

Earlier, the YouGov survey also revealed that Truss extended his lead over Rishi Sunak by gaining 24 points. Now that the two had finally announced their summer campaign, a new YouGov poll of Tory members suggests Truss is retaining his strong edge.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss exchanged blows over economic policy and foreign relations during the first-ever televised debate on July 25. The candidates are said to have clashed over Britain’s future relationship with China after cutting ties with Russia.

The second Tory leadership debate between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, however, was called off on Tuesday (local time) after presenter Kate McCann passed out and collapsed live. The leadership race was sparked after Johnson was forced to resign on July 7 amid a flurry of resignations from government officials, who protested his scandal-ridden leadership. Johnson will continue to serve as caretaker prime minister until a new Conservative leader succeeds him.