Chinese leader Xi Jinping urges Communist Party to ‘win hearts and minds’ in Taiwan, Hong Kong
Xi’s demands, made over the weekend at a meeting attended by senior Chinese officials, were one of several key tasks set out by China’s head of the United Front Work Department – a branch of the Party. ruling Communist who has the task of influencing both at home and abroad.
“The United Front…is an important assurance for (the Chinese Communist Party) to defeat the enemy, to govern and rejuvenate the country, and to rally all Chinese people both at home and abroad to realize the national rejuvenation,” Xi said in Beijing. United Front Work conference, according to the official Xinhua news agency.
As “profound changes” not seen in a century unfold globally, Xi said United Front efforts were “even more important”. This work, according to Xi, should include efforts to “find the right balance between commonalities and diversity” in the country and “win the hearts and minds of people in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan as well as Chinese in ‘overseas”.
“Efforts should be made to strengthen the ranks of overseas patriots and help more foreigners understand and become friends with China,” Xi added.
United Front operations, which include the operation of the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office, which is responsible for services to Chinese nationals living overseas, have drawn negative international attention in recent years amid concern about China’s attempt at global reach.
Meanwhile, nationwide United Front operations, long seen as a way to stifle potential opposition to the Communist Party, have been viewed negatively internationally in light of a crackdown on certain religious and ethnic groups that also fall under United’s jurisdiction. In front of.
‘Critical Moment’
Xi, who stressed the importance of the United Front Work Department during his first term, is seeking to begin a third term in the fall, a move unprecedented in decades and which comes at a difficult time for the China.
The country faces many challenges ranging from an economic downturn at home to a significant decline in its global reputation, amid tensions with Western governments over China’s alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang, its repression of civil society in Hong Kong and threats against Taiwan.
This year also marks the 100th anniversary of the party’s launch of its united front policy of building alliances with non-Communist groups, which the country’s founding leader, Mao Zedong, cited as one of the “three magic weapons that led to victory in China’s civil war. parallel to the armed struggle and the activities of the party.
“All (these) dynamics…essentially confirm to them that this is a critical time for the Communist Party to wield influence over the Chinese people who are not party members, as well as key voters overseas. that could potentially harm or help China and the Communist Party,” said Drew Thompson, visiting senior fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore.
“This is a critical moment in China’s development, so all aspects of Chinese state power are determined to maintain Party authority and contribute to China’s development and realization of the” Chinese dream,'” Thompson added, referring to Xi’s long-held vision of a powerful China.
“A bit of patience”
In his comments, Xi called for a stronger United Front in the “new era”.
Xi also stressed the need to “unify all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation”, a phrase analysts say underlines the party’s vision of being connected to all ethnic Chinese, even those who are not citizens. Chinese. Some ethnic Chinese have pushed back against that view, which has become particularly controversial in light of allegations that some Western governments have unfairly targeted people of Chinese descent as they try to crack down on alleged Chinese espionage.
China slammed the potential visit, pledging to take “resolute and forceful action” if it goes ahead. Last week, China’s Defense Ministry reiterated the threat, warning: “If the United States insists on going its own way, the Chinese military will never stand idly by.”
But Xi’s nod to the importance of the United Front in Taiwan could signal Beijing’s preference for “long-term peaceful approaches” when it comes to its stated goal of “reunification”, according to Wen- Ti Sung, a political scientist at the Australian National University’s Taiwan Studies Program.
“It shows in a very subtle way that despite all the heated rhetoric, (Beijing) needs to be patient here,” Sung said.
