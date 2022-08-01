The three pillars of the Trumpist GOP





For all of Donald Trump’s flaws as a politician, he has certain skills, among them an almost uncanny ability to tap into the sensibilities of the American right. More than any other Republican candidate in 2016, Trump was in tune with the party base. He still is, as he prepares for what looks like another presidential race.

Returning to Washington, DC, for the first time since leaving the White House following the violent assault on the Capitol, Trump delivered a speech last Tuesday to the America First Policy Institute (AFPI). It was presented as a political address on public safety. But everyone knows that politics doesn’t interest Trump at all. What interests him is the performative part of politics, inflaming people’s passions, creating chaos and conflict. Politics is a stage on which his messy personality plays out.

Like every Trump speech, it was unruly. The former president stayed on script and walked off script, sometimes reading his scripted script and other times riffing on topics like tent cities for the homeless, transgender athletes and election lies. (The riffs are what charged the crowd the most.)

Despite the indiscipline of the speeches, there are some themes worth considering, as they signal what a Trump campaign might look like. And even if he doesn’t show up, they reveal the mindset of the American right. These are the pillars of the GOP.

From the June 2019 issue: An Oral History of Trump Bigotry

Fear: If the hallmarks of Ronald Reagan’s speeches were optimism, hope, and a sense of limitless possibility, Trump’s speeches are the antithesis. Trump is a genius at tapping into fear. In his address to AFPI, for example, he portrayed America not as a great nation facing significant challenges, but as a dystopia, hellish and desolate, a cesspool of crime on the brink of extinction.

Trump spoke of streets riddled with needles and soaked in the blood of innocent victims, a nation terrorized by drug addicts and sadists who prey on children. He invoked violent gangs laughing as they bludgeoned the lives of their helpless victims and described a woman repeatedly stabbed and bleeding to death in her own bathtub. He claimed that the largest cities in the Americas were literally war zones.

We have blood, death and suffering on a scale once unthinkable, due to efforts by the Democratic parties to destroy and dismantle law enforcement across America, according to Trump. Our country is going to hell, he said.

This grim narrative is one Trump has used for many years, and last Tuesday’s speech echoed his inaugural address of American carnage. But this speech was darker, its portrayal of America more terrifying.

This gloomy view of the world reflects Trump’s own dark temperament. But his description of America also resonates with many right-wingers who believe America is caught in a spiral of disaster. This reinforces the core belief of Trump supporters that things are so hopeless, embracing Trump’s corruption and anarchy is necessary to defeat the barbarians at the gates (Democrats).

Trump is positioning himself as the indispensable man, a selfless public servant who, because of his boundless love for America and its people, will abandon his life of comfort and ease to reluctantly reenter the political arena.

I’m doing it for America, Trump said. And it is my honor to do so. It is my great, great honor to do so. Because if I don’t, our nation is doomed to become another Venezuela or to become another Soviet Union or to become a very large-scale version of Cuba, where all is lost and there is no hope .

In the world according to Trump, the choice is difficult: support him, and you defend civilization; oppose it, and you invite savagery.

Grievances: One of the things Trump understood from the moment he ran for president in 2016 was that the base of the Republican parties was teeming with resentment and grievances. Its members felt protected, despised, dishonored and persecuted by elite culture. They were fed up, they were furious and they weren’t going to take it anymore.

A Trump supporter who is intimately involved in politics, and who requested anonymity so he can speak candidly, told me last week: The left is doing the dirty work. They are smashmouth all the time. They insult, degrade and attack, and they have done so for years. I think it’s inevitable that this new wave of GOPersTrump and the countless Republicans who emulate him have emerged and want to go along with them. And frankly, most people I talk to say it’s time.

Trump has spent half a dozen years not only validating these sentiments, but also amplifying them. Time and time again he pointed out to his followers that they were being violently and unjustly attacked, that the game was being rigged against them. He would be their ruthless defender, their avenging angel. This created a powerful visceral attachment to the former president.

This time, Trump added something new to the narrative, portraying himself as persecuted for the sake of his people.

If I renounce my beliefs, if I agree to remain silent, if I stay at home and take time, the persecution of Donald Trump will stop immediately, he said in his speech to the AFPI. But that’s not what I will do.

A friend of mine recently said I was the most persecuted person in the history of our country, Trump said. And then I started thinking about it, Kellyanne [Conway, who was in the audience]. And I said, you know what? He may very well be right. He may be right.

Trump then said this: Never forget, everything this corrupt establishment does to me is to preserve its power and control over the American people. They want to hurt you in any form, but they really want to hurt me, so I can’t go back to working for you anymore. And I don’t think that’s going to happen.

Trump tells his supporters that he is all that stands between them and those who want to inflict great pain and harm on them.

Hatred: Trump used his speech to portray his opponents not just as misguided, but as evil and therefore appropriate objects of hate. The 45th President of the Americas said, “Despite great dangers from without, our greatest threat to this country remains the sick, sinister, and evil people within. And this: stood against some of the most threatening forces, entrenched interests and vicious adversaries our people have ever seen or faced. He described Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff as a sick, evil, and very evil human being. The January 6 committee, he said, is made up of hacks and thugs. He then made this gesture: But no matter how big or how powerful the corrupt radicals they were fighting against, no matter how threatening they look, we must never forget that this nation does not belong to them. This nation belongs to you, American people.

What Trump has done in the eyes of his supporters is to set up a showdown of epic, almost biblical proportions: the children of light against the children of darkness, the patriots against the traitors, the honest against the depraved. In an existential conflict like this, anything goes; nothing is forbidden. It’s a fight to the death.

Trump might not run for president in 2024 and if he does run he might not win. Much of Rupert Murdoch’s media empire is turning against Trump. And as Sarah Longwell wrote in The Atlantic on Thursday, Trump 2020 voter focus groups indicate that the accumulated drama from the January 6 hearings that they cannot avoid in social media feeds seems to be easing not a general collapse of support, but soft permission to pass. He might just be a little too crazy even for a MAGA party.

Whether Trump wins or not, he left an imprint on the Republican Party. In 2016, Trump was the outlier, a political monster. Today, its inclinations, its enmities, its style of politics define the GOP. Even the person widely seen as Trump’s most formidable challenger right now, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, is the Trump regime, in the words of one political strategist.

David Frum: The Rise of Ron De Santis

Whoever leads the Republican Party in the years to come, the fear, grievances and hatred that Trump has poured into the cauldron will not dissipate any time soon. If and when the GOP finally breaks away from the dark, bigoted, bigoted qualities that now characterize it, it will do so because the people who make it up and define it pursue even imperfectly what is true, good, and honorable. For the Republican Party, the only way out is uphill.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2022/08/trump-america-first-speech-analysis-gop/671004/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos