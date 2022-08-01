Erdogan deserves Nobel Peace Prize nomination, says former US official – Middle East Monitor

A former US official said on Sunday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan deserved to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, Anadolu reported. Dov S. Zakheim cited the president’s efforts on the Ukrainian grain export deal to support his suggestion.

The former US undersecretary of defense said Erdogan achieved a “triumph” when he brokered a deal between Russia and war-torn Ukraine on the export of Ukrainian grain.

“His authoritarian domestic politics make it unlikely that the liberal Norwegian Nobel Committee will give him much consideration, but Erdogan certainly deserves at least a Nobel Peace Prize nomination,” Zakheim wrote on the political website. The hill. “Despite his conduct of what appears to be a most confusing foreign policy, and perhaps in some ways because of it, Erdogan, working alongside the United Nations, was able to broker an agreement between Russia and Ukraine that would allow the shipment of grain from Ukrainian ports across the Black Sea.”

He noted that 22 million tonnes of grain had not moved due to a Russian blockade and that there were disagreements between Moscow and Kyiv over mine clearance in the Black Sea. “Due to the standoff, international food prices have soared and millions have been threatened with starvation, creating the prospect of another mass migration to Europe.” The agreement will allow Moscow to export food and fertilizers. “The deal is literally a lifeline.”

Turkey, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement last week in Istanbul to reopen three Ukrainian ports of Odessa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhne for grain exports blocked for months due to the Russian-Russian war. Ukrainian. A joint coordination center was established under the agreement to carry out inspections at port entrances and exits and to ensure road safety.

