Tense border as China reluctant to restore status quo ante

There is growing apprehension in New Delhi of a massive outbreak on India’s borders with Tibet. There are fears that the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, in his attempt to reassert his leadership, may resort to misadventure

India has decided to keep its troops in alert mode on the nearly 3,000 kilometers of Indo-Tibetan border following China’s reluctance, if not outright refusal, to withdraw its troops to the pre-Galwan 2020 deployment position. and restore the status quo ante.

However, recent meetings between India’s Foreign Minister S. Jayashankar and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, were expected to yield substantial progress in recent weeks during the 16e round of talks between India and China held in mid-July 2022.

Chinese stubbornness thus thwarts, at least for the moment, the possibility of cementing any strategic alliance of Russia, India and China (RIC). The RIC is the brainchild of Russian President Vladimir Putin. It is believed that Putin’s recent visit to Iran and his warm-up efforts towards Turkey were part of the RIC’s strategy. He visited Iran amid the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. He was in the region during US President Joe Bidens’ visit to West Asian countries. Bidens’ visit is described as a great success in forging close ties between West Asian nations, which could be achieved despite the traditional animosity between Israel and Arab nations.

It appears that China is being deliberately cold to the RIC, delaying the unnecessary standoff on the Indo-Tibetan border. This gave enough reason for India to strengthen the QUAD and join US efforts for peace in the West Asia region. Putin advised India to stay away from QUAD, the strategic cooperation between the four key Southeast Asian nations comprising India, the United States, Australia and Japan.

Amid these developments, there is growing apprehension in New Delhi of a massive outbreak on India’s borders with Tibet. The decision to inflame the tense borders between the two Asian giants rests solely with Chinese President Xi Jinping. As well as threatening India for promoting QUAD, there could be domestic constraints for Xi Jinping, who is seeking a third term to retain his top position in the country as president and head of its military commission. There is also concern in China, where people are demonstrating against the government for the return of their funds deposited in local banks. It is alleged that their life savings were quietly siphoned off by the local communists who run the rural banks.

Amid these developments, Xi Jinping may resort to full-scale war, perhaps, based on his assessment of his political expediency, against India. Therefore, it came as no surprise to anyone that the July 17 meeting held in Chushul-Moldo between Lieutenant General Anindya Sen Gupta and Major General Yang Lin, commander of the Southern Xinjiang Military Division, concluded without no substantial agreement for the withdrawal of troops to the position of the 2020 pre-Galwan clashes.

In India, the government is facing fierce criticism from the country’s main opposition, the Congress Party. He accused during the ongoing parliamentary session on the monsoon that China continues to infiltrate and violate Indian borders, and the government deliberately hides the facts. He also blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for denying, distracting, lying or justifying the current situation at LAC.

The situation, however, at the borders continues to be grim, with both sides having deployed massive artillery and more than 50,000 well-equipped armed forces on the sensitive borders between India and Tibet, particularly the region which had witnessed armed clashes in 2020 in Galwan. Eastern Ladakh Valley. Chinese aggression can take place in any sector of the 3000 km long borders.

Xi Jinping’s political program

There are widespread fears in New Delhi that, in a bid to reassert his leadership, Xi Jinping may attempt to annex part of India’s Ladakh territories to Arunahcal ahead of the Communist Party meeting in November this year. According to the Chinese document released by its official news agency, the attack on India ranked third among the six wars in 2021; China must fight to assert its superpower status. Satellite images and the movements of Chinese forces on the Tibetan side of the borders have already alerted Indian security forces that war could come at any time.

The six inevitable wars discussed in various Chinese documents indicate that he must attack southern Tibet (Arunahcal) during the period 2035-40. Taiwan’s unification war is scheduled for 2020-2025; and the timeline for the war to reclaim the South China Sea islands is to be fought between 2025 and 2030. The Indian establishment is not entirely unaware of a possible Chinese mishap, especially at a time when Xi Jinping needs to improve his declining political image.

It is up to Xi Jinping, however, to assess whether an invasion of India will improve his political clout in China’s domestic politics and international image, especially before 19e Session of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China scheduled for November 8-11. He must claim great success for his third term as president.

India: an easy target

There is a general impression that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) views India as an easier target than Taiwan or any military activity in the South China Sea. The roadmap of Xi Jinping’s vision of imperial China, according to strategic documents released by Chinese media announced that the 1stWar: Unification of Taiwan (Year 2020 to 2025), the 2n/aWar: Reconquest of the Spratly Islands (Year 2025 to 2030), the 3rdWar: Reconquest of Southern Tibet (Year 2035 to 2040), the 4eWar: Reconquest of the Diaoyu Islands (Senkaku) and the Ryukyu Islands (Year 2040 to 2045), the 5eWar: Unification of Outer Mongolia (Year 2045 to 2050) and the 6eWar: Recapture of lands lost to Russia (Years 2055 to 2060).

The apprehension in India is that since the two wars to merge Taiwan with mainland China and wrest the Sparty Islands might not be possible on schedule, it might be easier to annex Arunachal to India. Indian War Room discussions include an in-depth study of age-old Chinese warfare strategy, commonly referred to as Wei, of deceiving rivals with sudden moves while adorning the mask of innocence or peace.

It is different from the chessboard, but Indian military science experts believe it to be a Chinese version of the Pasha played to defeat the Panadavas while playing against the Kauravas in ancient India. He was subdued by Duryodhans maternal uncle Shakuni to cheat and oust the Pandavas. It was brought to China by sailors sailing between China and the Indian coasts.

Chinese military strategists may see India as an easy target, much easier to humiliate than to attack Taiwan having committed a security umbrella including conventional weapons systems as well as nuclear shield.

India, however, is up to the challenge; and the repercussions of this unwanted confrontation. The surge could also end China’s dream of becoming a superpower. In this case, India might also not hesitate to support the subjugated people of the Muslim-majority province, the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, which is suffering all kinds of repression, the Buddhists of Tibet and the freedom-loving people of Taiwan. .

The Chinese imperial vision now merges with the political aspirations of Xi Jinpings, who wants to be remembered as the three legendary figures of his country, Mao, Zhou and Deng. Therefore, it is difficult for him to quietly ignore Prime Minister Modi’s greetings to the Dalai Lama, who also visited Ladakh recently.

The book, China Is Not Afraid New Threats to National Security and Our Strategic Responses, published by China, is seen as part of a broader PLA strategy to reinvigorate and boost morale in national, military, and military constituencies. and others.

Interestingly, a PLA-inspired film and news agency article also provide insight into the Chinese narrative of 21st century. chinese cinemaSilent Contest was controversial as soon as it appeared on Chinese and global websites. He suggests that the United States is trying to subvert China in five ways: (1) politically undermining China, (2) engaging in cultural infiltration, (3) war in terms of ideas, (4) the training of fifth column agents; and (5) the promotion of opposition forces in China. The overall message is that the United States is not simply looking to dismember China, but is looking to find ways to control it.

Besides the PLA, the National Defense University, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations, which is under the Ministry of State Security, participated in the production of the film. First, the film, then the articles on the six wars that China must fight indicate that Xi Jinping is keen to silence his political opponents by indulging in a hyper-nationalist attitude.