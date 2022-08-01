President’s Rice Bansos buried, social minister Risma: Not my age





Social Minister Tri Rismaharini pointed out that President Joko Widodo’s welfare rice pile (bansos) in the area of ​​Serab Village, Sukmajaya, Depok City, West Java was not under his direction. FOTO/DOK.SINDOnews

JAKARTA – Minister of Social Affairs (Mensos) Tri Rismaharini respond to the findings of the welfare hordes ( welfare) rice President Joko Widodo in Serab Village area, Sukmajaya, Depok City, West Java, Sunday (7/31/2022). Risma pointed out that the hoarding of welfare rice did not happen in his time. respond to the findings of the welfare hordes (President Joko Widodo in Serab Village area, Sukmajaya, Depok City, West Java, Sunday (7/31/2022). Risma pointed out that the hoarding of welfare rice did not happen in his time. “So what is clear is that it was not my time, because when I was a minister, the president had told Mrs Risma not to help in the form of goods, Mrs Risma to help in the form of form of money. This was the President’s message to me,” Risma said after the closing ceremony of National Child Day (HAN) 2022 inselong District, East Lombok Regency, West Nusa Tenggara Province. , Monday (1/8/2022). He pointed out that under his leadership, the Ministry of Social Affairs distributed regular social assistance in the form of cash, both the Family Hope Program (PKH) and Non-cash Food Assistance (BPNT). “So I started helping in the form of money, so why would anyone ask (welfare) why money,” he said. Read also : Why is the President’s welfare buried in Depok Land? Here is the story The former mayor of Surabaya said that in a presidential regulation, it is indeed permitted to provide aid in the form of cash. “But it is one of them and indeed it is the rule of the presidential regulations regarding assistance, it can be in the form of money and goods,” he said. It was previously reported that Depok residents were shocked by the discovery of President Joko Widodo’s rice aid heap in the area of ​​Serab Village, Sukmajaya, Depok City on Sunday (31/7/2022). A pile of presidential welfare aids was discovered by an employee of the logistics company JNE. “I received information from a JNE insider who said there was a reserve of basic necessities,” said Rudi Samin, a resident who unloaded the presidential heap of Bansos in Sukmajaya, Depok, Sunday (7/31/2022). Read also : 6 Facts About Presidential Welfare Hoarding In Depok Land, Number 2 Revealed By This Employee He admitted that the land where presidential welfare was stored was his. However, he did not find a pile of rice. Then carried out to another point in the same place and found piles of rice. Rudi admitted to getting the information from S, who had worked at the Depok branch of the JNE warehouse, but was fired due to theft charges. “I remember having a client with the initials S. The person in question worked here (JNE) and claimed to have been ordered to bring groceries in a large car by the JNE coordinator, initials A. I was curious, so I searched for two days using a backhoe,” Rudi said. (abd)

