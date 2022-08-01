Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Tucker Carlson attend the LIV Golf Invitational Finals in Bedminster (PHOTOS)





Henrik Stenson won the LIV Golf Invitational Sunday at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ

But the real winner was Donald Trump, who enjoyed the spotlight all week as the Saudi-backed startup league moved into Somerset County.

From the pre-tournament A-list party on Wednesday to the pro-am on Thursday and the tournament itself, which began on Friday, the former president has been a main attraction and cast a shadow over the tour’s biggest stars, including Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.

On Sunday, Trump was joined in the stands by FOX News anchor Tucker Carlson and U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). The line saw Stenson close with a 2-under 69 for a two-shot victory over Matthew Wolf (64) and Johnson, who birdied the final hole for a 68.

Stenson collected $4 million for his victory and an additional $375,000 for his team that finished second. The big payout, not including an estimated signing bonus of around $50 million, came less than two weeks after the 46-year-old Swede decided to join LIV Golf, a move that cost him the captaincy of the club. European Ryder Cup team.

I guess we can agree that I played like a captain,” Stenson said on the LIV Golf telecast.

He finished at 11 under 202.

Asked by the LIV-paid broadcaster if he felt validated by the win, Stenson opted out and replied, it’s been a good first week.

It has been 10 busy days. I am extremely proud that I managed to concentrate as well as I did, he said.

Johnson has now finished eighth, fourth and tied or second in all three LIV Golf Invitationals. His team, 4 Aces, has won the last two times, paying $750,000 to each player. In three events since Johnson reportedly received a $150 million signing fee, the two-time major champion has earned more than $5.2 million on the course.

Mickelson shot a par 71, only the second time in nine rounds of LIV Golf that Mickelson has shot par or better. He finished 35th.

The LIV Golf Invitational is on hiatus for a month during the FedEx Cup playoffs on the PGA Tour, returning Labor Day weekend about an hour west of Boston, then two weeks later in the suburbs from Chicago.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

