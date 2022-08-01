Who is Liz Truss, the favorite to become the next British Prime Minister? | Boris Johnson News

Liz Truss, a right-wing Conservative Party politician, is currently the favorite to become Britain’s next prime minister, replacing scandal-hit Boris Johnson.

The 47-year-old entered Parliament in 2010 and in 2014 settled into her first post as Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs under David Cameron.

Since then, she has served under Theresa May and Johnson in various positions. In 2021, she was entrusted with the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs.

But she has not always been conservative. Raised by leftist parents, she was a teenage member of the centrist Liberal Democrats and, at 19, called for the abolition of the monarchy.

Now Truss is on the [Conservative] parties on the right, and she is an instinctive free trade libertarian and not a natural proponent of leveling up, David Jeffery, lecturer in British politics at the University of Liverpool, told Al Jazeera , referring to a policy touted by Johnson to reduce inequality.

In the June 2016 referendum on European Union membership, Truss voted against Johnson and favored staying in the bloc.

Although she supported Retention in the referendum, she became, with the convert’s zeal, a staunchly pro-Leave politician, Jeffery said.

He thinks his work as foreign minister has not been impressive.

Truss’ tenure as Foreign Secretary was fairly low-key. She was a very active (and social media savvy) International Trade Secretary, but seemed to be fading as Foreign Secretary. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, she was overshadowed by Prime Minister and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, Jeffery said.

Unlike rival Rishi Sunak, Truss was among the few cabinet members who stuck with Johnson earlier this month as he faced a party rebellion.

This sense of loyalty seems to be appreciated and could be the reason why she is the current favorite to lead the government. She won support from prominent Conservative politicians, including Wallace and a former premiership hopeful, Tom Tugendhat.

In the coming weeks, members of the Conservative Party will decide who will succeed Johnson.

A recent YouGov poll found that 31% planned to vote for Sunak, while 49% planned to vote for Truss.

Although a victory seems plausible, the race is not yet over, warned Alan Convery, senior lecturer in politics at the University of Edinburgh.

He told Al Jazeera: She is starting from a strong position because Tory member opinion polls show she is ahead. However, there is still a long way to go by September. [when the result will be announced]. Sunak will do everything he can to appeal to members.

As Foreign Secretary, Truss promoted Global Britain, seeking to strengthen the UK’s role in international politics.

In 2021, she outlined her understanding of British foreign policy during a speech at Chatham House, identifying an ideological struggle between freedom and authoritarian regimes like in Russia and China.

She cited the Comprehensive and Progressive Trade Agreement (CPTPA) between 11 Pacific states, which she sees as a bulwark against China and which London should join. It was a vision that was in its essence, Thatcherite, The Economist magazine later noted.

Truss never tires of declaring his admiration for former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

However, this comparison does not always benefit him.

For months she has entertained Britons with business-style photos that are almost a carbon copy of Thatcher moments, like when she visited Moscow wearing a long coat and fur hat, just like Thatcher 35 years earlier.

Truss promises 30 billion pounds ($37 billion) in tax cuts, similar to Thatcher, who cut personal income tax in the 1980s, and promises immediate action to help people cope to the rising cost of living.

The tax cut, according to Truss, would curb inflation while stimulating growth.

Trusonomics is the term used for his proposal, his own version of supply-side economics, a key feature of Thatcher’s economic policies.

His plans also include reversing a planned corporate tax hike and reversing the recent increase in Social Security rates.

And on the cultural front, Truss has declared war on identity politics.

There is no doubt that Truss sometimes styled her hair after Thatcher. But while Thatcher had a clear idea of ​​what she wanted the country to look like, it’s not clear that Truss had the same vision, Jeffery said. Truss’ appreciation of Thatcher (and, it must be said, the Sunaks) is based on a partial understanding of Thatcher, or a caricature of what Thatcher/Thatcherism really was.

Besides Thatcher, Truss also offers post-Boris Johnson continuity, especially regarding Brexit.

But while she was seen as a tough negotiator with the bloc and very belligerent on the EU, [this] won’t actually solve any of the problems [between the UK and EU] in Northern Ireland or France.

Asked about her 2017 U-turn from pro-rest to pro-leave, Truss said the huge economic problems didn’t happen and I also saw the opportunities.

Having been a Remainer, she has now positioned herself as a Brexit Opportunity Champion and has therefore garnered support from leading Brexit supporters like [Minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency Jacob] Rees-Mogg, said Convery.

In essence, Truss would imply more continuity with Johnson than Sunak, as Britain’s next prime minister, Convery said.

I think she would want to weed out all the Johnson-era unforced errors in the Downing Street operation, but continue with a fairly confrontational approach to Brussels. However, if she keeps her promise to cut taxes, it would mark a departure from the economic focus under Johnson.