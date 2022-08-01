President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulate Achinta Sheuli on winning CWG Gold





As India reached another milestone with their sixth medal at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games, President Draupadi Murumu on Monday congratulated weightlifter Achinta Sheuli on his gold medal and praised him for overcoming the failure. READ: South Africa beat England by 90 points in 3rd T20I, win series 2-1 Taking to Twitter, President Murmu wrote, “Achinta Sheuli made India proud by winning gold and flying the tricolor high at the Commonwealth Games. You immediately overcame failure in a single attempt and you came out on top of the roster. You are the champion who made history. Congratulations!” Achinta Sheuli made India proud by winning gold and flying the tricolor high in the #Commonwealth Games. You immediately overcame the failure in a single attempt and passed the queue. You are the champion who created a story. Sincere congratulations! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 1, 2022 Sheuli made history by sealing his victory after lifting 313kg in the men’s 73kg weightlifting final. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the young athlete and said now that a medal has been won, he hopes Sheuli will finally have time to watch a movie. Before our contingent left for the Commonwealth Games, I had interacted with Achinta Sheuli. We had discussed the support he received from his mother and brother. I also hope he has time to watch a movie now that a medal has been won. pic.twitter.com/4g6BPrSvON — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2022 Prime Minister Modi tweeted: “Before our contingent left for the Commonwealth Games, I had interacted with Achinta Sheuli. We had discussed the support he received from his mother and brother. that he will have time to watch a movie now that a medal has been won.” READ: Commonwealth Games 2022: Squash players Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal advance to singles quarter-finals Achinta Sheuli clinched a gold medal with a combined lift of 313kg in the men’s 73kg final. During the event, he lifted 143kg in his final attempt in the snatch round to set a new Commonwealth Games record. With a successful lift of 170 kg in his third clean and jerk attempt, Achinta Sheuli finished with a total of 313 kg (143 kg + 170 kg). “I am very happy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/sports/report-president-droupadi-murmu-and-prime-minister-narendra-modi-laud-achinta-sheuli-over-his-gold-medal-lift-at-cwg-2973052 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

