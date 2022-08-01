Trump, Carlson and MTG Cheer, LIV Crowd Lets Go Brandon





Former President Donald Trump was joined by some of his family, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on his golf course, as chants of “Let’s go, Brandon” erupted during the Saudi-backed LIV. tournament.

The chant became a commonly used MAGA phrase after a sportswriter misheard a crowd, thinking they were celebrating NASCAR driver Brandon Brown’s victory. Trump supporters have used the slogan to vocally criticize Biden.

In a video posted to Twitter, chants erupted as the crowd spotted Trump, Carlson, Greene, Eric Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle as the group smiled and waved.

Let’s go, Brandon’s chant breaks out at #LIVGolf as President Trump, @DonaldJTrumpJr, @TuckerCarlson, @kimguilfoyle, @RepMTG and @EricTrump hang out together.

MAGA! pic.twitter.com/68MF0DgSPm

Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) July 31, 2022

Photos of Carlson and Trump were also released at the golf event, which has sparked controversy in recent days over Saudi ties to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Tucker Carlson showed up at the Saudi golf tournament today. pic.twitter.com/nVdomZeHMt

Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 31, 2022

Donald Trump Jr. also joined his father on the course on Sunday, tweeting a video calling the tournament “the greatest F/U in golf history!”

The greatest F/U in golf history has just happened. Great job @henrikstenson!!! #LIVGolf #Rydercup @LIVGolfInv @TrumpGolf pic.twitter.com/vMGrr2ieGr

Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 31, 2022

Trump has been upset over his decision to host and play in the Saudi-backed LIV tournament, taking place at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, including pressure from 9/11 families protesting the tournament and complaints to the Ministry of Justice for misuse of the presidential seal.

Many on Twitter reacted to the video of the crowd singing along with Trump and others in attendance.

Grotesque: https://t.co/dZpC70q65j

Benjamin Byron Davis (@Tooda) July 31, 2022

sport should be a refuge from politics, not an extension of it. https://t.co/EzKiQPd7tP

Kevin Madden (@KevinMaddenDC) July 31, 2022

Magats sing against the US President at a Saudi event. https://t.co/SECD4K2pN8

Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) July 31, 2022

Bravo for Saudi Arabia? https://t.co/zTj4Bv8Qfv

David Knowles (@writerknowles) July 31, 2022

Loserpalooza. https://t.co/mnmZK9WNda

Steve Metz (@steven_metz) July 31, 2022

This Afternoon in Bedminster https://t.co/wPs9KsTMSW

Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) July 31, 2022

Great Energy 2024 https://t.co/Urfmd8gu1o

Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) July 31, 2022

I would encourage those clods, and avid American golfers, to visit the 9/11 Memorial Museum a few miles away. Listen to recordings of phone calls. I did it. And cried. But again, I have a soul. https://t.co/eSPyuWamgA

Mike McFeely (@McFeely_Inforum) July 31, 2022

Tucker Carlson will feature an interview with LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman on Monday’s episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight, according to promotional spots airing on Fox News.

