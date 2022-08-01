Jokowi will attend the national commemoration of the 77th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia at the palace tonight

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo will participate in the event national remembrance at Merdeka Palace on Monday (1/8/2022) tonight.

The implementation of this common commemoration is the opening activity of a series of commemorations of the 77th Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia at the Presidential Palace.

“On August 1st this afternoon, we will open it with an event national remembrance attended by interfaith leaders and the President of the Republic of Indonesia will also be present in the afternoon until late at night,” Presidential Secretariat Chief Heru Budi Hartono said Monday at the State Secretariat Building.

Also Read: Megawati-Jokowi Summoned to Discuss Replacement of PAN-RB Minister Tjahjo Kumolo

said Heru, at the warning 77th anniversary of Rotary This year there are several activities.

One of them is the procession carrying the red and white heritage flag from the National Monument to the Palace.

Then, a memorial ceremony for the seconds of the proclamation will take place on August 17 in the courtyard of the Merdeka Palace.

The event was opened with a commemoration of the seconds of the proclamation at 9:45 a.m. WIB.

Read also : A number of supporters declare their support for Prabowo-Jokowi to qualify for the 2024 presidential election on Car Free Day

Afterwards, a flag-raising ceremony was held at Merdeka Palace. The ceremony will take place live and broadcast virtually.

In addition to inviting state officials, the Independence Day commemoration ceremony will invite 2,000 to 3,000 citizens.

“Governors, regents, mayors, we will invite virtually. Ministers, heads of institutions are invited physically,” Heru said.